—

Which gold coins are the most valuable in the world? This is a question that is often asked, but is difficult to answer. The answer depends on many factors, such as the material from which the coins are minted, their mintage, and their state of preservation. In this article, we will introduce you to the three most expensive gold coins in the world.

Double Eagle

The 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle is the most expensive gold coin of all time. The coin was presented in 1933 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and has been one of the most sought-after coins in the world ever since. The coin is made of gold and weighs about one ounce. The uniqueness of the coin lies in its minting: Lady Liberty can be seen on the obverse and an eagle on the reverse. The coin is very rare and was minted only in a mintage of 500 pieces. One copy of the coin was auctioned in 2002 for more than seven million US dollars.

Liberty Head Nickel

The 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is the second most expensive gold coin of all time. The coin was minted in the United States in 1913 and was originally intended to be a three-cent coin. The coin is made of gold and weighs about one ounce. The obverse of the coin features the portrait of President Abraham Lincoln, and the reverse features an eagle. The uniqueness of the coin lies in its minting: Lady Liberty is seen on the obverse, and an eagle on the reverse.

Brasher doubloon

Brasher doubloon of 1787 is one of the most famous coins ever made. Brasher, a New York goldsmith, created the coin in 1787. The coin is made of gold and is worth $15,000 today. Brasher was a neighbor of George Washington and was known for his coin making skills. He made several different coins, but only a few have survived. Brasher’s coins are very rare and prized by collectors.

Wire Edge Proof Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle

The 1907 Wire Edge Proof Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle is the third most expensive gold coin of all time. The coin was minted in the USA in 1907 and was originally intended to be an eye-catcher. The coin is made of gold and weighs about one ounce. The obverse of the coin features a portrait of President Thomas Jefferson, and the reverse features a buffalo.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Red Kangaroo Coin

The Australian “Red Kangaroo” coin is the most valuable coin in the world. The gold piece weighs more than a ton and has a face value of one million Australian dollars. The materials from which the coin is made have a total value of about 37.6 million euros – which makes it absolutely the most valuable coin in the world! However, the hulk of 80 centimeters in diameter and twelve centimeters thick is rather mundane – although it is not at all clear whether the hulk can still be called a coin at all. Because it is a gold piece that weighs more than a ton – that’s about as much as a small car! The coin has an official face value of one million Australian dollars, but since it is made of pure gold, its true value is much, much higher. So not only is the Australian “Red Kangaroo” coin the most valuable coin in the world – it’s also the largest and heaviest gold piece ever minted! The interesting question, however, is what to do with a ton of gold…. The coin is beautiful to look at, but it has no practical use. Maybe it could be used as a doorstop or paperweight? 🙂 So the Australian “Red Kangaroo” coin is a real rarity – both in terms of value, size and weight. If you ever have the chance to see this gold piece, you should definitely do it! The Australian “Red Kangaroo” coin is truly something special.

The Umayyad Dinar

The Umayyad Dinar is the most expensive non-American coin in the world. It is a so-called Umayyad dinar that dates back to year 105 of the Islamic calendar, which corresponds to year 723 of our calendar. The coin was auctioned in London in April 2011 by a private individual for 3.7 million pounds. The Umayyad dinar is made of pure gold and weighs about 4.3 grams. It is believed to have been minted during the Umayyad Caliphate in the city of Damascus. The obverse of the coin shows the Muslim creed, while the reverse bears the name of the Umayyad caliph Umar ibn Abd al-Aziz. Today, only a handful of these coins remain, making them extremely rare and valuable.

—

This content is brought to you by Izabela Kurzeja

Shutterstock