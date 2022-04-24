Why Digital Wallets Are Increasing In Popularity

—

Every year, many consumers use digital wallets to store credit cards, debit cards, and loyalty card information on their smartphones, wearable device, or other mobile devices. Users may use digital wallets to make purchases in shops online and withdraw cash.

You might be unsure what the difference is between mobile and digital wallets. They may appear similar at first look, yet there is a distinction between them. A mobile wallet is an app that you download to your smartphone that lets you to “tap to pay” in shops using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. A digital wallet is a word that refers to software that keeps credit and debit card numbers, loyalty card numbers, and other information in the cloud. You may use a digital wallet to access your cards from any device, including a laptop, tablet, or phone.

Consumers can pay with mobile wallets by touching a terminal or scanning a QR code with a smartphone or a gadget such as a wristwatch or a fitness tracker.

The use of mobile wallets is gradually increasing. In fact, by 2022, in-store mobile payments will be worth more than $500 billion. We’ll look at why digital wallets are becoming more popular in this article.

Mobile shopping

The phenomenal expansion of mobile commerce has a significant influence on the adoption of mobile wallets. Online shopping, often known as eCommerce, is an essential factor in retail sales in the United States. 95% of Americans shop online at least once a year.

mCommerce is predicted to burst by the end of the decade, notwithstanding eCommerce’s steady rise (official census data indicates a 15% increase from the previous year). By 2022, according to Business Insider, mobile commerce will account for more than 45 % of the whole eCommerce industry, up from 11 percent in 2014.

So, how does the rise of mobile shopping affect the use of mobile wallets? Integration is the answer. Users may utilize mobile wallets to make quick and easy payments without entering their credit card information.

Consumers may use digital wallets to make speedy payments on their mobile devices by selecting the relevant app at checkout. Nowadays, buyers want a hassle-free shopping experience, which includes payment.

A smooth, simple checkout experience helps reduce shopping cart abandonment. Mobile wallets work hand-in-hand with mCommerce, allowing customers to pay without leaving the site.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Secure and flexible

The benefits of greater security, flexibility, and convenience are the main reasons for the rising popularity of mobile wallets.

Consumers are assured of more security with digital wallets. Mobile wallets give enhanced protection, from biometric verification to the ability to lock a lost or stolen phone. Some mobile wallet providers demand a selfie to make a transaction, while others require biometric identification such as a fingerprint.

These security features are far more difficult to circumvent than a lost or stolen card. Furthermore, if your physical wallet is lost or stolen, everything inside—cash, IDs, and payment cards—is gone. If your phone or digital wallet is stolen or lost, you may lock it to prevent unauthorized access.

Finally, no one wants to carry a big wallet stuffed with credit cards, debit cards, and loyalty cards. All of the information needed to shop is neatly stored on mobile devices, offering users more flexibility and convenience.

It gives people more options.

The alternatives that mobile wallets provide users are one of the main reasons most people prefer them.

Users of multi-purpose mobile wallets can hold various credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards, and other cards in one wallet. By providing multiple options, these wallets seek to emulate typical wallets.

Multi-purpose wallets allow users to keep all their payment information in one easy-to-access digital wallet. They may choose which card to use or log in to their loyalty account directly from their phone or wearable device.

Users now have additional digital payment choices thanks to digital wallet providers. More options lead to increased popularity and usage.

Increasing awareness

The most significant downside to mobile wallet adoption is a lack of knowledge about the service and how to use it. According to Accenture, 52% of customers say they are very aware of mobile payments, up nearly 10% from previous years. Because more people are becoming aware of the service, it is inevitably becoming more popular.

Digital wallet providers are using social media, conventional marketing, and other tools to spread the word about the advantages of mobile wallets. It appears to be effective.

Research by MasterCard looked at 3.5 million social media interactions concerning new payment methods and found that digital wallets were mentioned in over 75% of them. In other words, people are becoming more aware of digital wallets.

Acceptance

Not only are more people aware of digital wallets, but more businesses and websites are adopting them as a payment method. Merchants are also beginning to recognize the benefits of mobile payments as more consumers become aware of them and begin to use them.

Youth utilization

Of course, the youth’s acceptance and use of mobile wallets is one of the main reasons for their growing popularity. According to research done by Alcatel-Lucent, over 80% of young people are interested in adopting mobile wallets.

Furthermore, according to recent research, 64% of 18-25-year-olds utilize a mobile wallet for certain transactions. According to the same poll, even more remarkable, over half of the young people predict that physical money will be phased out within the next 20 years.

This indicates that mobile wallet providers will have a built-in client base in the next generation. Young people are already seeing the advantages of mobile wallets and using them as their preferred payment method.

The fact that young people are using mobile wallets confirms that their popularity is more than a fad—it’s the next big step in digital payment.

The future of payment

Mobile wallets are becoming increasingly popular for various reasons: they provide greater flexibility and convenience, improved security, and are simple to use. As more merchants and websites adopt mobile wallets, the popularity and use of digital wallets will continue to grow.

—

This content is brought to you by Mae Lewis.

Shutterstock