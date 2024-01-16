Will the USA Become a Cashless Society?

—

Drastically enhanced by the pandemic, the USA is reporting a decrease in the use of cash. Only 12% of in-store transactions are made with cash in the United States. 64% of us believe that at some point during our lifetime, all payments will become electronic.

Last year, 46% of American shoppers used cash once a month or less. But how and why has cash declined so rapidly?

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, the use of cash has been on a decline. Businesses have started to opt for card payment solutions and avoid using notes and coins. The government advised that businesses implement cash-only rules to limit the spread of the virus. Since 2015, the use of cash has been on a steady decline, yet the pandemic has accelerated this.

Another huge factor that contributes to the decrease in cash is the increase in card payments. Last year, Forbes recorded that 80% of purchases were made with a credit or debit card. Out of these purchases, contactless payments equated to 51%. Contactless payments have increased in popularity due to the speed and convenience. In fact, they are 25% quicker than paying with cash.

Sweetgreen, a popular salad food chain, has been cashless since 2016. They have found the switch to card only provides a convenient, speedy, and safer way of paying. In the UK, restaurants such as Prezzo, Itsu and Pizza Hut have also stopped accepting cash. Since the switch, businesses claim their stores are at less risk of robbery. They have also stated that they are able to serve more customers in a shorter time frame, which increases customer satisfaction. Another benefit for businesses is that we typically spend up to 18% more when paying by card. We have more flexibility when it comes to buying additional and spontaneous products.

Should your business become cashless?

For businesses, the benefits of accepting card payments are clear. UTP provides card machines for business . Many businesses worry about the cost of accepting card payments. However, UTP offers some of the lowest transaction rates in the industry. Faster Processing is UTP’s free service that can see your business get paid in hours, rather than days. This can give your business the same kind of flexibility that you get with cash. Many cashless businesses have stated that accepting card payment puts businesses at less risk of robbery. To further protect your business, UTP Shield has free software that detects suspicious transactions, both in-store and online. For businesses that have been only accepting cash, change can be daunting. However, over half of us would walk away if a store didn’t accept card payments. To make the most of your business, accepting card payments is the way forward.

What would happen if we went cashless?

If the US was to go cashless, it would affect the older generation and those on a lower income. Older people in America still use cash for roughly one-quarter of their purchases. People on lower incomes tend to withdraw money to help them track their spending. The cost-of-living crisis is impacting both the UK and the US, seeing many of us struggle to pay for bills and groceries. For many of us, being able to physically see our money helps us budget and prevents overspending. 14% of Americans use cash to pay for all (or nearly all) of their transactions. Over in the UK, this number is slightly lower, with 11% relying on cash daily.

Will we become a cashless society?

Many people view cash the same way they view cheques. Between 2000 and 2012, the number of cheques used declined by more than 50%. There have been regular calls for cheques to be scrapped completely. Yet, many groups still use cheques as their main way of sending and receiving money, so this is yet to be actioned. Governments in both the US and the UK have announced that they will protect the use of cash, much like cheques. They claim that we, as consumers, have the right to buy goods and services with whatever tender we wish.

Sophie Hayes

[email protected]

01424 581593

—

Photo provided by the author.