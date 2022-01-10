You Could Benefit From Working With a Certified Credit Counselor

—

Chances are you’re in debt, and chances are you probably want to be free of it.

You can do as much as you can on your own, but help from a financial expert could certainly benefit you a great deal.

One way to get help from a financial expert is to work with a certified Credit Counsellor through a non-profit credit counselling agency. Some of these agencies offer free expert credit counselling advice. So you don’t necessarily have to spend money to save money.

What Are Certified Credit Counsellors

Certified Credit Counsellors are highly trained financial experts, and they offer people financial help and advice, such as how to get out of debt.

If seek the help of a certified Credit Counsellor at a non-profit credit counselling agency that offers free expert credit counselling advice , the Counsellor may:

Offer an assessment of your financial situation without judgement

Help you manage your finances and follow a budget

Outline different debt-relief options, like a debt consolidation program or debt management plan

Guide you toward financial freedom

Would You Benefit from the Help of a Certified Credit Counsellor?

If you’re wondering whether your financial habits and situation might warrant the help of a Credit Counsellor, here are a few questions to ask yourself:

Do I rely on too many credit cards?

Do I borrow money from friends and family?

Have I taken out more than one loan?

Do I struggle to adhere to a budget ?

? Do I spend outside my means?

Am I stressed about money?

Am I unsure how to pay off my debt?

Most people will answer yes to at least a couple of these questions. If you answered yes to two or more, you might benefit from working with a certified Credit Counsellor.

Where Can You Find a Certified Credit Counsellor?

Many certified Credit Counsellors work at non-profit credit counselling agencies and debt counselling agencies. However, not all of these agencies are created equal, so when searching for the right agency, it’s important to consider the following factors.

Reputation In Canada, the Better Business Bureau can inform you if consumers have complained about certain credit counselling and debt counselling agencies

Cost The better agencies offer fair fees

Transparency The better agencies are transparent about their fees, who audits their work, and where their funding comes from



Working with a Certified Credit Counsellor to Pay off Your Debt

You may have heard of debt consolidation loans. These loans are meant to facilitate your debt payment process by bringing together (consolidating) one or more of your unsecured, high-interest debts into one monthly payment that you pay at a set interest rate.

Debt consolidation loans work better for some people than others. To qualify, you need to have good credit .

If debt consolidation loans don’t work for you, or if you don’t have good credit, a debt consolidation program (DCP) might be the best option. You don’t need good credit to qualify for a DCP.

Non-profit credit counselling agencies offer DCPs to help their clients pay off their unsecured debts.

When you enroll in a DCP at one of these agencies, you work one-on-one with a certified Credit Counsellor. Rather than offering loans, the Counsellor will negotiate with your creditors to consolidate your unsecured debts into one lower monthly payment. They will also negotiate with each of your creditors to stop or significantly reduce the interest on your debt.

DCPs are a lot like debt consolidation loans, except they offer help in the form of Credit Counsellors (vs loans) and don’t require you to have good credit.

—

This content is sponsored by Mike John.

iStockPhoto