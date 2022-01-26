10 Must-See Places in Lanzarote

—

Among the largest of the Canary Islands is Lanzarote. It is the fourth largest, standing off the North-African coast. Because of its awesome volcanic scenes and seashores, the UNESCO gave Lanzarote the status “biosphere reserved site.”

The remarkable island has been visited by over 2.5 million travelers across the world. Keep reading to uncover some of the best attractions to visit in this exceptional environment and possible tours in Lanzarote .

Stunning Places to Tour in Lanzarote

Whenever you visit Spain, you will also like to tour Lanzarote. Below are 10 interesting places to visit in Lanzarote.

The César Manrique Foundation

If you love to view volcano scenes and great arts, here is the best place to be when you tour Lanzarote. There is a collection of works by the world-renowned artist, Cesar Manrique. César settled in Tahíche, a house he planned and resided in for quite some time.

This house currently has the Cesar Manrique Foundation, where guests can browse through the collection of his works.

Salinas del Janubio

Here is another unique attraction. Here, huge loads of salt have been removed, which is fundamental for the fishing business on the Canary Islands. Nonetheless, this utilization doesn’t imply that it does not have exceptionally attractive views. Its geometric shapes, brilliance, and extreme tones make it a good location to tour.

The Timanfaya National Park

Also referred to as Montañas del Fuego by the nearby dwellers, the Timanfaya National Park gives you a wow effect. The scene as it is currently shaped occurred in the eighteenth century, during a time of eruptive volcanic movement. Inside the park is an eatery called El Diablo. It offers all-encompassing views of the surrounding scene.

Volcán El Cuervo

Lanzarote is home to many volcanoes. Yes, you may wish to see one very close. If that is the case, el Volcan El Cuervo is the right place to be. Here, you can stroll inside the cavity. The stroll to and around the fountain of liquid magma gives your splendid perspectives over the encompassing landscape. But you will have more fun by climbing into the mouth of the volcano.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Famara Beach

On the appealing town of Teguise is the most wonderful ocean side, Playa de Famara. The beach closes with the renowned Risco, right behind it. Here is a fine sandy beach with ochre tones. It’s very perfect for sunbathing. The regular breeze and waves also make this location amazing for surfing classes – especially windsurfing and kite.

Haría

A lot of interesting things occur here. Driving to the peak town of Haría is a bit of challenge and fun as you will have a great time with the super-chilled climatic area of transcending palms, whitewashed villas, as well as numerous tropical plants. These all give you a feel of some lost Arabic heaven.

At Haría, you will want to experience the extraordinary energy and vibe, that is a world away from the cheap retreats in the south.

Los Hervideros

This is a shoreline that shifts back and forth between tough regions and precipices with seashores in Lanzarote. The first grot is for the Hervideros. However, swimming isn’t allowed here. But you will be carried away merely sitting down and watching the movement of the water by the power of the waves and as it spits through the cavities of the stones.

Jardin de Cactus

This is also referred to as the Cactus Garden. It’s the last incredible scene work of Manrique on his island. For this situation, he needed to recuperate a debased space. To accomplish this, he established different kinds of cactus from all sides of the planet. This unique piece is now a great attraction for tourists. You can go for a stroll among a large number of these plants, which have established a suggestive natural habitation.

La Graciosa Island

Here is an amazing island that forms part of the Chinijo Islands. It is situated toward the north of Lanzarote.

To be part of the excitement on this island, take a boat tour from Lanzarote to La Graciosa. Have all the fun alone or with your friends.

The Papagayo Beach

If you are looking for the most peaceful beach on Lanzarote, here is a great deal for you. It’s also the most visited beach here. The Papagayo beach is located near an attraction town, Playa Blanca. It has five coves with a full length of 2 km – the most popular is Playa de Papagayo.

Conclusion

There are lots of things to do in Lanzarote . These are just a few of the numerous options of interesting places to tour. Have fun exploring them.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Shutterstock