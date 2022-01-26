10 Must-See Places in Lanzarote

—
Among the largest of the Canary Islands is Lanzarote. It is the fourth largest, standing off the North-African coast. Because of its awesome volcanic scenes and seashores, the UNESCO gave Lanzarote the status “biosphere reserved site.”
The remarkable island has been visited by over 2.5 million travelers across the world. Keep reading to uncover some of the best attractions to visit in this exceptional environment and possible tours in Lanzarote.
Stunning Places to Tour in Lanzarote
Whenever you visit Spain, you will also like to tour Lanzarote. Below are 10 interesting places to visit in Lanzarote.
The César Manrique Foundation
If you love to view volcano scenes and great arts, here is the best place to be when you tour Lanzarote. There is a collection of works by the world-renowned artist, Cesar Manrique. César settled in Tahíche, a house he planned and resided in for quite some time.
This house currently has the Cesar Manrique Foundation, where guests can browse through the collection of his works.
Salinas del Janubio
Here is another unique attraction. Here, huge loads of salt have been removed, which is fundamental for the fishing business on the Canary Islands. Nonetheless, this utilization doesn’t imply that it does not have exceptionally attractive views. Its geometric shapes, brilliance, and extreme tones make it a good location to tour.
The Timanfaya National Park
Also referred to as Montañas del Fuego by the nearby dwellers, the Timanfaya National Park gives you a wow effect. The scene as it is currently shaped occurred in the eighteenth century, during a time of eruptive volcanic movement. Inside the park is an eatery called El Diablo. It offers all-encompassing views of the surrounding scene.
Volcán El Cuervo
Lanzarote is home to many volcanoes. Yes, you may wish to see one very close. If that is the case, el Volcan El Cuervo is the right place to be. Here, you can stroll inside the cavity. The stroll to and around the fountain of liquid magma gives your splendid perspectives over the encompassing landscape. But you will have more fun by climbing into the mouth of the volcano.
The Famara Beach
On the appealing town of Teguise is the most wonderful ocean side, Playa de Famara. The beach closes with the renowned Risco, right behind it. Here is a fine sandy beach with ochre tones. It’s very perfect for sunbathing. The regular breeze and waves also make this location amazing for surfing classes – especially windsurfing and kite.
Haría
A lot of interesting things occur here. Driving to the peak town of Haría is a bit of challenge and fun as you will have a great time with the super-chilled climatic area of transcending palms, whitewashed villas, as well as numerous tropical plants. These all give you a feel of some lost Arabic heaven.
At Haría, you will want to experience the extraordinary energy and vibe, that is a world away from the cheap retreats in the south.
Los Hervideros
This is a shoreline that shifts back and forth between tough regions and precipices with seashores in Lanzarote. The first grot is for the Hervideros. However, swimming isn’t allowed here. But you will be carried away merely sitting down and watching the movement of the water by the power of the waves and as it spits through the cavities of the stones.
Jardin de Cactus
This is also referred to as the Cactus Garden. It’s the last incredible scene work of Manrique on his island. For this situation, he needed to recuperate a debased space. To accomplish this, he established different kinds of cactus from all sides of the planet. This unique piece is now a great attraction for tourists. You can go for a stroll among a large number of these plants, which have established a suggestive natural habitation.
La Graciosa Island
Here is an amazing island that forms part of the Chinijo Islands. It is situated toward the north of Lanzarote.
To be part of the excitement on this island, take a boat tour from Lanzarote to La Graciosa. Have all the fun alone or with your friends.
The Papagayo Beach
If you are looking for the most peaceful beach on Lanzarote, here is a great deal for you. It’s also the most visited beach here. The Papagayo beach is located near an attraction town, Playa Blanca. It has five coves with a full length of 2 km – the most popular is Playa de Papagayo.
Conclusion
There are lots of things to do in Lanzarote. These are just a few of the numerous options of interesting places to tour. Have fun exploring them.
Amazing island with many attractions to visit and see. My favorite island in the Canary Island
Beautiful island to spend the holidays. Being in Timanfaya National Park is like being on the moon
Lanzarote is a magic island and it is worth seeing
Lanzarote is one of my favorite places in Europe. Timanfaya National Park, Jameos del Agua and the Green Cave are amazing.
Absolutely stunning landscapes, feels other worldly
Must see places and island in Spain