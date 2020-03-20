5 Affordable Luxury Travel Tips That Will Make Your Next Vacation so Cool

—

Who brings the words “luxury” and “affordability” into the same sentence? If this were your thought when you first saw the title of this post, then you’re not in the wrong at all. How could something luxurious be cheap? Isn’t it supposed to be so expensive that only the crème de la crème could afford it?

Well, not exactly! Although tough to achieve, one can still embark on a luxury trip for cheap, unless of course, you have thousands of dollars to roll.

Embarking on luxury travel doesn’t necessarily equate to spending extravagantly. In fact, with just a few hacks on accommodation and airfare, a traveler can save tons of money, which can then be channeled into that luxurious tour, sight-seeing, or explorations you’ve always envisioned.

For example, by planning your trip based on the tour packages, flight deals, and accommodation options available on the Traveligo website, you’re already saving a ton.

So, if you’re looking to finally realize those picture-perfect luxurious adventures you’ve always dreamed of, but don’t really have that much money to lead them, try these simple tricks to make your trip affordable.

Try an Airbnb upgrade

If you think of an Airbnb as a cheap, sleep-and-wake setting, think of its upgrade as a custom-tailored, stylish arrangement. Although this popular rental website started out as a simple accommodation scouting option for travelers, it has added several elegant options to its repertoire over the years, allowing you to choose from an extra curated, verified list of properties.

The Airbnb Plus can be your ultimate plug to finding that stylish, luxurious, and chic-like accommodation around the world. According to Watts Kennedy, an Airbnb agent, these Airbnb upgrades are specially made for those travelers who are in search of a luxury lifestyle while on their journey.

With these upgrades, you can expect any property you’re getting to meet certain aesthetically-pleasing criteria, including top-class amenities, picture-perfect backgrounds, beautiful character, and a nice curb appeal.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What makes this accommodation type an interesting option for low-budget luxurious travelers is the fact that they are considerably cheaper than hotels of similar properties.

Play Chef

Another way to make luxury travel affordable is by getting creative with how you eat. Although once in a while, you can always step out to visit one of those Michelin-star restaurants around, your day-to-day feeding style, however, should be self-made. This is another reason why an Airbnb is such a nice idea, as it gives you the opportunity to play chef comfortably in your apartment, thereby saving costs.

If your luxury trip involves luxurious tours and expensive explorations, playing chef whenever you get back to your lodge can be a nice idea. Because as tempting as the prospect of eating out – in some of the best cafés around – might be, you might not be able to completely afford it. So to ensure that you fulfill your luxurious travel dreams, you might need to get creative with your feeding style.

Think outside your hotels

As much as the first sentence in this post sounded like an oxymoron, it is not completely unrealistic. Not if you’re willing to pay the price. In that light, if you’re so hell-bent on staying in one of those five-star hotels at your destination or you’ve chosen to splurge the cash on a fancy resort, you can offset the cost by heading elsewhere food, cocktails, spa and even some services that can be much more costly in-house.

The issue with these top-class hotels and resorts is that everything tends to be unnecessarily expensive, even though you aren’t getting any additional value. So, even if you actually find luxury accommodation at some reasonable price, all the extras could soon sum up into something expensive. So to avoid this, we recommend going to a bar or restaurant to dine or an outdoor service for your relaxation and spa or organizing your own transfers and tours outside the house packages.

Hostels can be great options

Although that may sound counterintuitive, the truth is that not all hostels are made equally. And while some have that crowded, uncomfy feel about them, others can actually be a lot cooler than a hotel. You just need to find the perfect option in the area you’re visiting. Most especially, try to find hostels that reflect the tone, style, and culture of your destination. This will add a new edge of appeal to your photos and will make your stay all the more memorable.

Use affordable flying sites

On a final note, your luxury travel starts from the airport. But that doesn’t mean that you have to pay through your nose for it. Finding affordable travel flights on websites like Traveligo can set you on your luxury travel holiday without drilling a hole in your purse. And before you begin to wonder, websites like Traveligo have a history of securing good round trip deals to many luxurious destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and the Americas.

—

This content is sponsored by Uday Tank.

Photo: Shutterstock