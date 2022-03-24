5 Incredible Experiences You Can Have in Porto

—

Traveling to new cities is meant to give you memories that’ll live with you for a long time; make unforgettable experiences made possible by the indelible marks the cities or countries you visit leave on you.

If you’re visiting Porto for the first time, and aren’t sure where to go, then this blog post is for you.

In this article, we’ll show you five exhilarating things you can do in Porto, and mind-blowing adventures in Porto you can experience.

So, if you’re ready to feel the rich history, art, and culture of Porto, get strapped on let’s go on this amazing ride.

5 AWESOME EXPERIENCES YOU SHOULD HAVE WHEN IN PORTO

Porto is the second biggest city in Portugal, rich in history and culture and a thriving wine drinking culture. The age-old rival to Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, Porto promises a lot of wonderful times. Whether it’s munching on Pasteis de nata, or walking through the magical architecture and bookshelves in Livraria Lello, the city where J.K Rowlings stayed when she wrote The Harry Potter series or getting immersed in the tall buildings and busy streets of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, there is so much to fill your days with when in Porto, Portugal.

Here are 5 awesome adventures in Porto you need to experience:

1. Experience The Magic, firsthand, at the Livraria Lello: Magic is everywhere in Porto. From the cafes to the streets and churches, magic is always in the air.

However, if you love the magic of Harry Potter, and have always fantasized about it, then you should be visiting the Livraria Lello Library.

The Livraria Lello Library is one of the most famous places in Portugal. Its spiral staircase will transport you to the moving stairway at Hogwarts – it was here that J.K Rowlings got the inspiration. The cafés are designed to feverishly give you the feel of the wizardry life Harry Potter lived at Hogwarts. And of course, there are thousands of books to choose from, if you’re looking for a place to read and be immersed in whatever body of knowledge you fancy.

2. Soak yourself in the Ponte de Dom Luis 1: Lovers of architecture will be thrilled when they visit Porto and experience the brilliant architectural design that’s the Ponte de Dom Luis I. Porto has a lot of architectural masterpieces; the Luis I bridge is one of the most astounding buildings in Porto.

Finished in 1886, the Ponte de Dom Luis 1 is an iconic monument that represents the rich history and culture of Porto.

Walking on the bridge gives you a near-perfect view of Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia. The city’s brilliance, illuminated by the summer sun, comes alive in the afternoons as you walk through the bridge.

3. Enjoy Porto Picnic: Are you an oenophile? Then you should be dancing with joy when you’re Porto. There is no perfect picnic with friends with Port Wine.

Port wine is one of Porto’s enduring legacies. This sweet red wine has been in Porto since the 17th century. With many port houses packed along the Douro river, you can get the best wine after taking a tour on the Douro river.

Plus, if you’re a lover of the finest wine, made with the finest grapes, then you need to drink Port wine.

After you’ve toured the Douro river, taking in the breeze and freshness of the river, there is more you can do.

Picnic.

An hour-long trip around Riberia will give you a deep tour into the different port houses. After which you can sit in one of the many gardens in the city, order a Francisha, a local sandwich popular for its taste and feel, and gulp fine, alcoholic – and non-alcoholic – wine from the port houses.

If you're not particularly down for adventures in Porto, but need a place with quiet and solemnity, then the churches in Porto will serve you well.

4. Visit any of the glamorous churches in Porto: If you’re not particularly down for adventures in Porto, but need a place with quiet and solemnity, then the churches in Porto will serve you well.

There are several churches in Porto that give you the calm and quiet you need if you’re looking for a highly spiritual atmosphere.

The Porto Cathedral, also known as the Se Cathedral, holds a lot of history for the people of the city. It was in the Se Cathedral that King John 1 was also baptized in 1387. The church was the baptismal home of Prince Henry the Navigator, who was baptized in 1394.

You can walk into the church to feel the peace the saints of old felt. There is a small gate fee you have to pay to gain access. The Romanesque choir is housed in the Se Cathedral.

If the inside of the church isn’t as comforting as you want, you can take a perfect look at the sunset from the pillar crowns at the courtyard of the cathedral. The splendid view of the houses in Porto, terracotta roofs and woven path might give you the peace you seek if the big church hall doesn’t.

5. Go to the beach and Bolsa Palace: The beauty of Porto is that there are amazing things to do in Porto, no matter what your adventure preference is. The Douro river is a beautiful sight to behold and experience, but there are more breathtaking places in Porto. The Beach, for example, will allow you to take in the beautiful scenes in Porto, with scores of friendly people. The sands and cool water will refresh your tired body after that long business meeting.

After you're done with the beach, instead of heading straight to your rented home in Porto, you can go to the Bolsa Palace. The palace was built between 1842 and 1910. The palace was built on the remains of the St Francis Church of Porto.

The church formerly housed many stock exchange traders and analysts. The Palacio De Bolsa has a magnificent exterior that speaks of the elegance of Porto and the rich history of the city.

Although entering the Bolsa Palace isn’t free, the entry fee is worth it after you’ve explored the glass-domed Patio das Nacoes, the Salao Arab, and the grand Escaderia Nobre. These rooms are beautiful as they are rich in Portuguese history.

Visiting Porto, whether for a business trip or for leisure, should be an exhilarating experience for you. You can’t afford to miss out on the rich culture, tradition, art and food that Porto offers.

While you might not have the time to visit all these places, you should at least visit one of these.

There are other exciting places to visit, and a lot more lovely and memorable things you can do in Porto. Take your time; explore the beautiful city of Porto, and get drunk in its beauty and hospitality!

