5 Tips for Flying With Young Kids for the First Time

Flying is stressful enough on its own. Throw in a couple of young kids experiencing their first flights and you have a recipe for being overwhelmed. But it doesn’t have to be this way. If you approach it with the proper planning and preparation, you may even find that flying with kids can be a fun and exciting experience for them.

What follows are a few helpful tips to ensure your experience goes as smoothly as possible.

1. Get Them Excited in Advance

Do you remember the first time you flew on an airplane? Whether you were a young kid, teenager, or even an adult, there was a certain amount of excitement and fear. That’s because it’s an unknown experience. The idea of getting in a metal tube and being thrust 30,000 feet into the air at high speeds is enough to make any sane person nervous, but especially a child! That’s why you have to proactively get them excited about the flight well before departure day.

Find age-appropriate ways to generate buzz about flying. If you have a toddler, reading children’s books about airplanes is a good option. If your child is slightly older, you might find a TV show or documentary about airplanes. You can also relay your own personal experiences and get them excited about things like in-flight movies, snacks, and different games you can play while flying.

2. Book the Right Flights

It all starts with booking the right flights. And while every situation is different, here are a few things to consider:

Choose the right time. Be very discerning with what times you choose to fly. Contrary to popular belief, red-eye flights are not smart. (It’s unlikely that your child will sleep. Instead, their crying and fidgeting could be bothersome to an otherwise quiet plane, and once you arrive, everyone will be agitated and exhausted.) For best results, try a flight in the early-to-mid morning or early afternoon. If you have extremely young children – like an infant or toddler who still takes a couple of naps per day – planning to travel during one of these nap times may be helpful.

Select the right seats. You have to sort of pick your poison with seats. Ideally, you want an entire row for your family. (Otherwise, some poor stranger will lose their sanity.) But if you can’t grab an entire row, you’ll have to choose between a window seat (fun for a kid to look out of) and an aisle seat (easy to get up). The latter option is almost always more useful.

Getting the correct flight is half the battle. Keep these suggestions in mind as you carefully search for the best fit.

3. Pack Smart

Packing is another crucial detail. Find a fun children’s luggage and backpack set and let them pack a few of their favorite items. (If possible, avoid checking your bags. Instead, carry one personal item and one carry-on item. This keeps things simple and helps you avoid waiting in even more lines at the airport.

As the parent, you need to bring a special “airplane bag” with you. This bag stays with you the entire time and includes things like snacks, surprise toys, tablets, medicine, hand sanitizer, wipes, and anything else you could possibly need.

4. Get Ready for Take-Off

Take-off can be an especially challenging part of the flight. Not only are kids nervous, but there’s the whole “ear popping” issue to deal with. Depending on how old they are, you can instruct them to try yawning or chewing gum.

5. Keep Your Kids Entertained

The key to flying with kids is to keep them entertained. Never let your child get bored (unless they look like they’re ready to take a nap). In-flight entertainment, card games, snacks, smartphone apps, looking out the window – do whatever you have to do to arrive at your destination with sanity intact!

Putting It All Together

You can’t just waltz into an airport, hop on a plane, and hope your kids will survive a four-hour flight. Ample preparation and planning is required in order to make this flight a success.

