6 Reasons Why Arizona is the Family Adventure Spot

Arizona offers families a wide array of activities. This remarkable state offers multiple National Parks, National Historic Sites, State Parks, and private campgrounds and lodging. Your family can spend their winter vacation days in the southern desert and their summer break in the mountains in the northern region.

Hiking

Your family can find hiking trails in Arizona that will get them close to everything from snow to a saguaro cactus. If your family members are seasoned hikers and ready for an adventure, the 24 mile rim to rim hike from north to south can take up to five days, so be prepared to also do some camping.

You can hire guides to help you make this hike more manageable. Do make sure that you have tested your gear and your hiking shoes. This is not a trail for newbies; many people train for months to make this remarkable hike down the Kaibab and up the Bright Angel Trail. This is a perfect hike for families who have matured into young adulthood.

Biking

Mountain bikers will love the view from Mount Lemmon near Tucson. There are trails for bikers and long borders along the highways throughout the Santa Catalina Mountains. Do make sure that you are geared up; these long stretches can help you build up quite a bit of speed and a hard tumble can get you too close to the cactus that grow in the region.

When you’re traveling near Tucson, make sure you are also ready for most any weather. Yes, it’s going to get hot and dry in the summer. However, once the sun goes down and you climb to those higher elevations, it’s going to get chilly. Make sure you always carry protective gear, including:

sunblock

a hat

sunglasses

plenty of water

fleece to keep heat close to your skin

a windbreaker, especially if you plan to go to higher elevations

The desert sun can dry you out and burn you, but nighttime desert winds can steal your heat as well. Again, this is an activity for seasoned and young adults. If your family consists of younger children, however, be sure to keep reading for kid friendly activities below.

Camping

A camping vacation in Arizona can be both fun and budget-friendly if you can stay in one of the six national forests. During the winter months, your family unit can also camp for free on Bureau of Land Management land, generally found in the southern desert.

If you’re going to try some free camping in Arizona with your family, make sure that you follow No Trace rules. This is an excellent opportunity to teach young children the importance of land conservation and instill good habits that they can follow all of their lives. Know the campfire restrictions. Bury waste in holes at least 7 inches deep. Stay no more than 14 days. Never drive across open meadowland or bare open ground; the desert in particular is very fragile and protected by a crust. If you break this crust with your vehicle, you can cause harm that will take decades to repair.

Always make sure your family carries plenty of water on these camping trips. If you have vehicle trouble, you can call for help and keep yourself and your family healthy until help comes. You also want to carry enough water to douse your campfires if you choose to have them.

Guided Tours

There are plenty of places your family can go in Arizona to be totally alone with nature; hiking when you feel like it, watching the wildlife and checking out the stars at night. However, there are also spots that you should not go without a professional guide.

Arizona offers a lot of desert, but when it rains in this state, there is a risk of flooding. Over time, this flooding can wash away sandstone. Slot canyons form where water runs through rocks. Canyons like Antelope Canyon are the amazing result of this type of flooding. While it’s beautiful, it’s also possible to get lost in these canyons. It’s also possible to get caught in more flooding!

There is a cost to hiring a guide, and there may be a cost to enter some State and National Parks. Aside from State and National parks, Arizona also offers other outdoor adventures, such as Antelope Canyon.

Is Antelope Canyon a national park ? Surprisingly, the answer is no. Antelope Canyon is actually part of the Navajo Nation system of Parks and Recreation. When you book your guided tour of these canyons, you are contributing to the Navajo Nation, supporting the local economy, and helping them celebrate the beauty of the natural world that is a part of their history and culture.

Accessible Options

Not every traveler is able to climb strenuous trails. However, you can still enjoy outdoor fun, such as at the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument. This monument is just 30 minutes from downtown Flagstaff and is an old lava flow. The region is now rich in aspen and pine trees, but you can take a wheelchair-accessible hiking trail through old cinders to some amazing views.

If you’re traveling through Arizona with small children, you can enjoy this gentle hiking trail, then head into Flagstaff proper for a visit to the Pioneer Museum. You can also take them ziplining through the Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Park.

Check Out the Night Sky

There are ten different Dark Sky Parks in Arizona, many of which are found near the National Parks and Navajo Park system. If you’re spending several days in the state, check out the Petrified National Forest. While you will need to hike into the grounds of the Petrified National Forest itself, you can find plenty of camping around the forest, giving you many options for terrific stargazing.

You can also find wonderful stargazing near the State Parks of Arizona, including:

Kartchner Caverns

Parashant National Monument

Lowell Observatory

Nighttime outdoor activities in Arizona can put you at risk of some wildlife. It can also get very cold in the desert. Always carry water with you and make sure you have gear that will protect you from the desert wind. Keep knit and fleece garments in your backpacks or suitcases so that your family can layer these hoodies and leggings under their windbreaker jackets and pants to keep their body heat close.

An adventure trip to Arizona with your family can be quite budget-friendly. If your family has never camped before but want to try it out, reserve a site in a developed campground so your family can test drive their gear and figure out what works and what doesn’t before they head into the national forest. If a guide is required, hire one. Train up for your Grand Canyon hike by taking some day hikes in the Coconino National Forest. Above all, enjoy that Arizona has to offer!

