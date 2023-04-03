6 Useful Tips For Your First Trip To Vietnam

—

Are you currently planning your first trip to Vietnam? That’s just fantastic! Vietnam is filled with incredible sights, delicious food, and friendly people. With its vibrant cities, peaceful nature spots, and picturesque towns, there’s something for everyone in this beautiful country.

If you’re ready to explore all that Vietnam has to offer but don’t know where to start – no problem! In this blog post, we will give you a few valuable tips on how best to prepare for your journey to Vietnam. After reading our advice, you will have all the information necessary for a successful and enjoyable trip.

Read on as we guide you through everything a traveler should know while visiting this fascinating destination!

Reasons for traveling to Vietnam

There are plenty of reasons why you should consider leaving for a journey to Vietnam! It is a perfect destination for travelers seeking a truly unique experience. From its vibrant cities and ancient villages to breathtaking landscapes – Vietnam is full of exciting attractions.

Its tasty cuisine, bustling street markets, and friendly locals have been contributing to its allure for years. Moreover, if you’re looking for beautiful views on a budget or accommodations that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of options available. Additionally, while in Vietnam, you don’t need to worry about any troublesome language barriers – English is widely spoken in this country.

Visiting Vietnam for the first time

Visiting Vietnam for the first time is an incredible experience! There’s so much to take in, from the colorful markets of Hanoi to the peaceful charm of Ho Chi Minh. In Vietnam, you will be surrounded by diverse cultures, a mix of ancient and modern architecture, and gorgeous landscapes.

Don’t forget to leave yourself time to simply wander and explore – this is the best way to truly appreciate Vietnam’s unique beauty on your first visit. Below, you will find 6 useful tips describing what to remember before leaving for your first journey to Vietnam.

1. Apply for a suitable visa

Traveling to Vietnam, you’ll probably need an entry permit to cross the border. It is highly recommended to check before the travel if you may visit Vietnam visa-free or whether you are required to obtain a visa. The visa application procedure may be a little troublesome, considering the consular interview at the Embassy and waiting in long queues to collect the permit. However, there is another way to get the necessary permit!

Since 2017, it has been possible to apply for a Vietnam eVisa . It is an electronic document that you apply for online using your smartphone or your laptop. It requires you to complete a visa application form, submit the necessary documents, and cover the processing fee. Once it is ready, an approved eVisa is sent to your e-mail address.

All you need to do is print out the authorized online visa before your travel and enjoy your journey to Vietnam without worries. So, why wait? Apply for your Vietnam eVisa now!

2. Purchase travel insurance

Planning any trip abroad, you should also think about purchasing travel insurance. It is not necessary to obtain one in order to be allowed entry to Vietnam, nevertheless, it is a guaranteed feeling of safety and security.

Unexpected things can happen on the road, and having travel insurance gives you peace of mind knowing you’re covered if something goes wrong. That could be anything from lost luggage to medical emergencies. Travel insurance often covers trip cancellations and delays as well. You never know what might happen during your trip, and purchasing travel insurance may save you a lot of stress.

3. Select the best season for your journey

Every season offers unique sights and experiences, so it’s essential to consider the best month for your journey. From mild winter days perfect for exploring quaint hill towns in Sa Pa to monsoon downpours that give way to sunshine and dry weather later in the year, there is something special about each one.

North Vietnam (Sa Pa, Hanoi)

In the Northern part of Vietnam, you may experience cold, dry winters as the chilly weather usually lasts from December to February. Summer months (from May to August) are very humid and hot, making it challenging to organize sightseeing tours. The best season to visit Northern Vietnam is spring and autumn, when you may experience warm, mild weather.

Central Vietnam (Hue, Hoi An)

Central Vietnam may be a tricky region to visit during the rainy season as it is often battered by typhoons. From August to November, we may observe an increased frequency of hurricanes and storms. But don’t worry – from February you can enjoy warmer weather suitable for travel. July and August are the hottest months.

South Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh, Mekong Delta)

Southern Vietnam may be the best destination for travel as it welcomes warm temperatures all year round. The months are divided into the dry season (between December and May) and the rainy season (from June to November). However, the wet season of the South differs significantly from the Northern one, as instead of heavy rains, it usually experiences short storms. Traveling around April may pose a challenge for many as the temperatures reach 40°C.

4. Pack the right clothes

To prepare for your journey abroad, remember to pack the right clothes into your luggage. The weather in Vietnam may be tricky to predict, therefore, you should be ready for everything.

Traveling to Vietnam, your baggage should contain the following:

loose clothing that covers your knees and shoulders

breathable athletic wear for humid days

swimming shorts or bathing suit

light jacket and raincoat

hat and sunglasses

comfortable shoes

While packing your bag, don’t forget about sunscreen! Although the sun may be covered by clouds, it is still shining on your skin. Remember to use a thick layer of the formula to protect yourself from UV light.

5. Plan your budget carefully

Naturally, traveling to some distant destination, you would like to visit as many attractions as possible. In order to do that, you need not only some organizational skills but also a stable financial situation.

It is advised to start planning your trip by calculating your budget – write down how much money you are ready to spend on your holidays. Moreover, while checking the attractions and monuments to visit, keep an eye out for special offers – maybe once a week tourists are granted free entry or bigger groups of travelers may enjoy a discount.

Remember to spare some money for souvenirs and gifts. Although a purchase of a singular piece may seem like no big deal, small costs add up quickly. It is also a good idea to have an emergency fund, for example, around 10% of your estimated travel budget, since unexpected expenses may spoil your trip.

6. Learn a few phrases in Vietnamese

You shouldn’t have any problems communicating while in Vietnam as long as you have a decent understanding of the English language. Nevertheless, learning a few phrases in Vietnamese before your journey may be a great idea!

Although good conduct in Vietnamese is not essential to navigate around the country, it may allow you to fully understand and appreciate the culture of this beautiful country. By speaking even a few basic phrases in the native language, it is possible that locals will warmly welcome you in Vietnam. Understanding basic Vietnamese will also help you get around the country. Knowing how to read street signs and labels can be invaluable, especially in large cities!

If you’re heading to Vietnam soon, consider learning some phrases in Vietnamese.

