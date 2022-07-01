9 Croatian Beaches That Will Make You Book A Flight Right Away

—

You probably picture the Adriatic Sea, which is crystal clear, the mild Mediterranean temperature, gorgeous scenery, and Croatia’s incredible cultural history when you think of the country. Croatia is the perfect place to spend wonderful summer vacations with its hundreds of islands, miles of coastline, and plenty of hours of sunshine annually. In fact, one of the best things about the shore is that, no matter how small the area may be, it is excellent for bathing, swimming, and resting. Being on a Croatian beach is a terrific experience because of how beautiful its surroundings are. Croatian beaches are next to fields of trees or other flora, next to charming harbors, or overshadowed by breathtaking landscape.

One of the most important things to note is that pebble beaches make up a great portion of Croatia’s coastline. Although the nation does have a few sandy beaches, they are few and far between and also have a tendency to grow highly crowded during the summer since many tourists appear to crave sandy beaches. Pebble beaches are certainly not a terrible thing. Due to the absence of sand, the Adriatic’s waters are often noticeably cleaner, which enhances its attractiveness. We’ve compiled a list of the top nine Croatian beaches to help you get ready for your getaway, so start preparing, build your itineraries, do your flight booking , and escape to an adventurous experience.

Stunning beaches of Croatia

1. Zlatni Rat, Brac

The beach, known as Zlatni Rat, or “Golden Horn,” is located near Bol on the island of Brac. The white pebble beach extends almost 600 meters into the water, with a tiny point that, in a rare occurrence, changes direction with the tide and the wind. In addition to a playground, restaurant, and cafés, this location has changing rooms.

2. Ivan Beach

The mostly forgotten town of Lubenice is located on the western shore of Cres island in Kvarner Bay. This charming community is perched on a cliff above Saint Ivan Beach, which is remote and populated by gougers. Due to the fact that there are only two ways to get there—by boat from adjacent towns or by hiking over difficult terrain—it is regarded as one of northern Croatia’s best-kept secrets. Getting back up is the toughest part! The beach at St. Ivan can provide a pristine environment and tranquility that are uncommon in these areas of the Adriatic because of its isolation.

3. Banje Beach, Dubrovnik

The most well-liked and stunning beach in Dubrovnik is Banje. The major benefit of Banje beach is the superb views of Dubrovnik’s old center and the neighboring island of Lokrum, despite the fact that it is a lovely beach of sand and stones with crystal-clear seas. Branje beach often becomes busy since it is situated in one of the most popular tourist destinations in all of Croatia. To avoid this, consider scheduling your visit for late September or October when the Adriatic Sea is still warm enough for a swim.

4. Bačvice Beach

Bačvice Beach, one of the few beaches in Split with genuine sand, was established in 1919 as an official bathing place. It is located right in the middle of the city, close to the harbor. The beach is enormous and can accommodate roughly 10,000 visitors at once. Because of its seaside activities and gorgeous, clear waters, spring is the ideal time to visit. Football, rugby, and picigin are some of the local sports that are often played in this area. In picigin, participants compete to keep the ball dry while playing on shallow water.

5. Punta Rata, Brela

A great beach in the region with clean water and soft sand is called Punta Rata. There will be a large number of families, residents, and visitors. Choose between going along the seaside on foot or riding the unpaved routes. You can see the Biokovo mountain range from Punta Rata thanks to its position, and if you go far enough, you’ll come upon the Brela Stone. Get your phone ready to pose with a huge rock that miraculously sprouts pine trees since this is what everyone snaps a picture in front of.

6. Sakarun Beach, Dugi Island

If you like going to the beach but your body isn’t so enthusiastic, you’ll need a beach that offers protection from the UV rays’ strength. This location is ideal for you if you’re in Croatia since it is encircled by pine trees. It is the perfect place for families with children who need relief from the heat or those who are sensitive to the sun due to the natural shade. Additionally, there are shallow, tranquil seas for little splashers. Many eateries open their doors during the busiest tourist period but keep in mind that many are only open during certain times of the year.

7. Betina Cave, Dubrovnik

If you will picture a beach that can only be reached by following a well-kept hidden track. This sea-access-only beach, which is perfect for romantic getaways on your honeymoon and is hidden behind a natural cave, can only be reached by boat or by renting a kayak. If you go at the beginning or finish of the day, you won’t have to compete with other twosomes who have the same idea, and you’ll spare yourself from the heat with little vitamin D flowing in. You should bring your own covers, sandwiches, and beverages since there isn’t anything here but some sand.

8. Sahara, Rab Island, Kvarner

Sahara , one of the few sandy beaches in Croatia, is near the town of Lopar on Rab’s north coast. it is better than Kandarola, which is still a nudist haven today. If a full-body tan doesn’t interest you, Paradise Beach, a nearly mile-long arc of sand that opens into a small bay with volleyball and water sports available, could.

9. Nugal Beach

Benefits of this beach include a breathtaking, nine-meter waterfall that cascades from adjacent Mount Biokovo. Disadvantage: If you go to Croatia out of season, you can only see this natural marvel, not swim in its wake. Most visitors to Nugal Beach come for one of a few reasons, such as to go hiking, relax on the beach, or, uh, wear their birthday suit. It is a well-liked spot for nudist bathing due to its position and isolation inside Forest Park Osejava. Make sure to include this beach in your agenda if you have many days available for fun in the sun.

—

