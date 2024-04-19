9 Must-Eat Dishes for Your Culinary Adventure in Dubai

—

Dubai is one of the most popular cities in the world, known for its luxurious lifestyle, trading, and nightlife. But have you ever thought, “What is Dubai food like?”

Dubai is a location of tradition where one can savor first-class Emirati beverages and dishes. Dubai has all the best options, like fine dining restaurants in Burj Khalifa . Recently, Dubai has been on the culinary map because of its majestic, brand-new restaurants.

Now, if you are a foodie fanatic – then listen! You will not be let down by Dubai because this city has something tasty for every tongue. Despite being known as king-of-luxury, there are plenty of pocket-friendly eateries sprinkled across town offering the best food, keeping your wallet happy while satisfying your taste buds!

Yum’ Street Food ‘Shawarma’

If you are in the UAE and have not had a Shawarma yet, what have you been doing? This iconic street food is basically awesome flatbread packed with juicy meat that is cooked slowly on a vertical spit. And they don’t stop there; it is all stuffed with veggies, spices, and either hummus or tahini – oh so yummy!

Now, wherever you grab this beauty from, these people might jazz up your Shawarma by adding some additional ingredients or switching between beef, chicken, or lamb. But if you are hanging out around Dubai planning to dive into their local chow culture, then, mate- make sure to visit those famous Shawarma spots. Here is where real epic flavors live!

Pick ‘Manousheh’ for your Breakfast

Manousheh, a type of Arab pizza derived from Lebanon, is a perfect option for those with a tangy sense of taste, mainly if you are exploring Dubai food. It is the perfect choice for a delicious breakfast.

Exotic toppings, like salty Akkawi cheese, olive oil, and earthy zaatar herbs, are sprinkled over a stretched flatbread or dough. It is largely believed to be the most amazing street food in Dubai. Manousheh is mainly eaten alone or with tahini or hummus and served hot.

The Favorite One For Ramadan, ‘Luqaimat’

Luqaimat is basically super yummy, bite-sized golden doughnut balls coated in a date sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. You will mostly find folks whipping them up for Iftar, and that’s the meal they break their fast with during Ramadan.

When you finally get to eat again, most people start light before prayers and then go for a big feast afterward in Ramadan. So do not be surprised if these incredible melt-in-your-mouth dumplings pop up next time you are at an Iftar event!

Ramadan Popular Food ‘Rigag’

Rigag is like a super thin, no-rise Emirati bread that is usually munched on for breakfast or with hearty stews. It is pretty basic too, being made just from flour, water, and salt. This flatbread becomes a real fan favorite during the holy month of Ramadan.

When you toss it in the pan to cook up, feel free to get creative with toppings with cheese, honey, or eggs and make it your own! You can serve it alongside meaty stews or even solo with a bit of yogurt on the side.

Spicy Margoogat

It is this rich tomato stew that usually has lamb or chicken in it but can totally be made veggie using potatoes or baby marrow. But who is the star of the show? A spice mixture kind of similar to masala, like turmeric, cardamom, cumin, and cinnamon—just yum!

You can’t leave Dubai without having had Margot from any spot – whether it is a casual café stop or dine-in at the most romantic restaurants in Dubai. And there is one version everyone digs into: Chicken Margot- both locals and tourists love it, so don’t miss out!

Stay Fit with ‘Fattoush’

Are you a fitness freak? Unleash your taste buds on Fattoush, which is Dubai’s new foodie obsession. Imagine a tasty Levantine bread salad made yummy with toasted or fried pita bread! It is not just tasty but healthy stuff straight from Dubai’s popular eats list.

Now picture chowing down that toasted or fried pita, cracked into bite-sized pieces mixed in the salad. While it is usually a perfect side dish, have it together with grilled meat or chicken as a main course, and voila.

Biryani of Dubai, ‘Machboos’

Okay, next up on our Dubai food journey is Machboos, also known as Majbos. You will usually find this local favorite served up with lamb, chicken, or shrimp and sprinkled with delicious spices like cardamom and cinnamon. Just like biryani dishes from India and Persia, the rice soaks up all the meat’s juicy flavor while it cooks – talk about yum!

You are sure to spot Machboos at Iftar dinners or big family feasts. Most of these treasured recipes have been handed down through families for years and years, making good ol’ Machboos a serious staple in Dubai’s food scene. So yeah, when you think traditional Dubai meals, think Machboos!

An Emirati-Style Pancake ‘Chebab’

Chebab is very well-known in Dubai. It is eaten best with date syrup and some tangy cheese. Super easy to cook up and great with Arabic coffee, which makes for a wicked breakfast!

And guess what? All through town, you will find pancakes loaded with strawberries, chocolate, or whatever tickles your desire. They even come out during Ramadan meals! The tastiest chebabs? You will find them at Logma.

Fasting with Tharid

So, let’s talk about Tharid – a popular dish in Dubai. It hits the top of the favorite list mainly during Ramadan, when folks break their fasts. Also known as three, this hearty stew is packed full of lamb, chicken, or goat and has a healthy side of potatoes and whatever veggies happen to be in season.

Tharid is like a flavor-packed container roast that has been boiling for at least an hour and a half along with some tasty spices; it literally melts in your mouth. The flatbread readily soaks up all those juices straight from the stew, giving you one delicious bite after another. This one is high on our ‘Dubai must-have meal’ checklist.

Taste the Flavor of Dubai

—

