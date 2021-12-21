A Complete Guide to Planning a Golf Trip to Punta Cana in 2022

—

Golfers planning a golf vacation to the Dominican Republic are spoiled for choice. With over ten Punta Cana golf courses in the destination, you’ll never get bored of planning your next golf trip. When planning your perfect golf Caribbean vacation, it is important to consider the following factors:

What kind of accommodations do you want? How much time do you have? Which courses should you play during your stay?

We’ve got all this and more covered in our complete guide!

What Kind of Accommodations Do you Want?

If you are planning a golf trip to Punta Cana, it is important to know what kind of accommodations you really want. There are luxury resorts in the Dominican Republic that may not be the best fit for your traveling party and vice versa. It would be wise for someone planning this type of vacation to at least have some idea as to where they will stay and how it will benefit them and their group.

How Much Time Do You Have?

When planning a golf trip to Punta Cana, the first question you need to ask yourself is: how much time do you have? Punta Cana offers something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a luxury resort or an all-inclusive experience.

If you only have a week, there are plenty of options to choose from, like the all-inclusive resorts that offer unlimited golf at their sister property.

If you have more time on your hands, there are plenty of luxury Punta Cana resorts in the Dominican Republic with high-end amenities and world-class service where you can find the accommodations you want.

Which Courses Should you Play During your Stay?

There are many championship-level courses to choose from!

The following is a list of some of the most popular golf courses in the area, all within easy reach of our luxury resorts.

1. Pineapple Golf Course:

This 18-hole course is carved out of the lush tropical landscape. It is a stunning layout that offers challenges to golfers of all levels, including beautiful vistas and several lakes along the way. The course also has an academy on-site offering lessons for beginners.

2. Punta Espada Golf Course:

This 18-hole championship course sits right beside the sea! There are magnificent views from every hole, and the course is known for being both challenging and rewarding. It has been voted one of the best golf courses in the Caribbean.

3. Teeth of the Dog:

This 18-hole championship course is another fan favorite! Designed by Pete Dye, it offers a unique challenge with its ocean views and rugged landscape. The course is well-known for its scenic beauty and is also the only one of the three to offer caddies.

4. Pic Paradis:

This 18-hole course is known as a hidden gem! It was designed by Jack Nicklaus in 1990 using natural terrain features that are typical of Caribbean golf courses. The par 72 layout has several lakes throughout it with challenging holes that will test any golfer.

The courses above are just a few of the amazing options available to golfers in Punta Cana! No matter what your skill level, you’re sure to find a course that’s perfect for you. So planning a golf trip to Punta Cana is easy just choose your favorite resort and

Wrapping Up

Golfers who plan a trip to Punta Cana have some of the best golf courses in the world at their fingertips. Regardless of which course they choose, visitors will enjoy warm weather and tropical breezes for an unforgettable experience that is perfect for players of all skill levels. Do you play golf? If so, what are your favorite features about Punta Cana’s many golfing options?

