A Nomad’s Guide to Traveling as a New Couple

Traveling is one of life’s most rewarding gifts, allowing us to immerse in and appreciate cultures and customs from every corner of the globe. If you’re being honest, traveling probably occupies a large chunk of your imagination and is most enjoyable when shared with someone special. If you are about to embark on a journey with your new partner, you might be wondering how you are going to get through those unpredictable and sometimes grueling moments without losing that new romance magic. Fortunately, we have done the research and can bring you a complete guide to enjoying the view on your trip, and coming home stronger than ever.

Consider your mode of transport

It’s all well and good to rough it on back-to-back flights, endless bus trips or a treacherous drive.. but this pressure and stress might not be what you want to jump into with your new partner. You might prefer to take in the sights and travel by train, or really enjoy the journey stretched out on motor yachts. Also design your transport plan so that you have more time than you need to, as tight deadlines might have you there on time but it could come at the expense of a fight or disgruntled counterpart.

Inject some romance into your touring

There are some romantic travel destinations that are easy to find, like Rome, Paris, and parts of the United Kingdom. Although what do you do when you are backpacking in India or couch surfing in Moscow? Just like at home, you should be finding ways to make your tour more special. If you are doing some trekking, spend longer at the summit and bring a packed lunch and some bubbles. If you’re enjoying the diverse cuisine, enroll in a cooking class so that you can learn the methods together and bring them home with you. If you are normally a fast pace traveler when you venture with friends, family or solo – you might want to linger a little this time around and spend more time smelling the roses!

Ensure you are not isolated

Finishing each other’s sentences might be cute on day three, but annoying on day 11. For most of the trip, you will be inseparable, which will likely suit you both just fine. Other times you might want some additional company to break up a huge chunk of alone time if only to give you more conversation and reason to miss being alone again! If you have another buddy living abroad you can squeeze a visit to see them into your itinerary or meet up with any other friends traveling at the same time. Given you are only a new couple, experiencing new things with your partner’s friends will bond you all further and give you many memories to draw upon in the future. You will never regret traveling with friends, so break up your alone time with some group travel.

Go off the beaten track to connect

Look, seeing unique parts of the world is good advice no matter who you are traveling with, but as a couple, you will bond more by being out of your comfort zone. The Empire State Building and the Leaning Tower of Pisa are a must-see, but they are teeming with millions of tourists and it’s harder to connect on a deeper level in these environments. You might find that a trip to Nepal for yoga and meditation is the experience you need to take your relationship to the next level, with no noise and chaos there to distract you from one another.

Whether you have heard horror stories or happy stories, travel is different for everyone! Simply put in the time to create a fun and thoughtful trip and you and your new partner will become stronger than ever before, and come back hand in hand.

