Adventure Photographer Gregg Jaden’s Quest for Rare Landscapes While Creating Timeless Visuals

Gregg Jaden is an influencer and adventure travel photographer who lives on the edge of the extreme. The Former C-Level Executive was recently named one of the Top Instagram Photographers. He is a travel adventure photographer who has an undeniable passion for storytelling. To join the conversation visit Gregg Jaden or follow @greggjaden on Instagram YouTube or @greggjaden on TikTok.

CEO of an Award-winning ad agency turned adventure travel photographer, has amazed an impressive following since beginning his adventures into photography 5 years ago. It began taking photos around Banff, California and Arizona and quickly evolved overseas to the largest cave in the world Hang Son Doong Vietnam. In the series, Jaden harnesses the powerful energy of the earth into timeless compositions. Shooting exclusively with Sony Alpha for the last 4 years, his art displays the crisp intention of his storytelling. Even the feel to his art makes it difficult to know the exact location. “I always had a deep love for our planet and its energy. Taking photos around nature just seemed to be a natural fit for me.” Says Jaden. He has had the opportunity to explore some of the rarest finds on earth like Hang Son Doong, located in central Vietnam.

After Vietnam, Jaden was determined to explore some places off the grid. “I really tried to embrace the changes in my life no matter how drastic they were. I always felt it was meant to be on some level for me spiritually. Being a CEO and travel photographer, the desire to experience storytelling via travel needed to happen. I was obsessed to explore the largest cave in the world. I didn’t know why I just had to go there. Hang Son Doong was no easy trek. It was around 80 km (5 days off the grid) round trip all on foot carrying 40-60 lbs of gear in my backpack. We trekked thought almost 50 rivers, avoided poisonous green viper snakes and leeches to get to the glorious doline opening of the cave (where the ceiling caved in). Snapping some of my favorite photos I’ve ever taken. It’s one of the only caves in the world with greenery inside it.” Jaden recalls.

Jaden kept looking for places that were less traveled to explore. This brought him to the Western parts of Canada to explore a seasonal melting glacier lake at the top of a mountain in Canada. The only way to get there was by helicopter. “Seeing nature’s powerful force unfolding before my eyes on top of a mountain was exhilarating. I’m obsessed with composition and want to depict the most powerful story I can when shooting any location. I try to give new energy to a location no matter how many times it’s been photographed. The Glacier adventure was absolutely breathtaking, complete silence and total serenity. Hearing the sounds of ice break as the snow melts a pristine glacier stream perfect for a day of kayaking, photos and film.

Creating landscape photography is no easy task. Sometimes it requires going off the grid or on major treks to get the shot. “I do a lot of handheld shooting. I use tripods when there is low light. Most of my shots where you see an actual person in it, it is an athlete, model or myself that stood for that photo. Hang Son Doing is a perfect example. All of these images we had athletes climb a stalagmite for the backlit shots. All of my milky way shots have an actual person, or myself, that held their breath to stay perfectly still for the shot while a friend or timer snapped the shutter. I also look for ways to uniquely light my environments to add some additional sense of wonder. I use Lightroom for all of my edits and keep it pretty basic. A lot of my camera settings and gear I’ll post on my Instagram to help other photographers wanting to achieve a similar effect. I want the image to be as authentic as possible created raw inside the camera.” says Jaden.

Today, he and his team at Gregg Jaden Studios use their gear and expertise to help small and major Brands with engaging experiences. He closely works with G-Technology, SONY, Lowepro, and HOYA USA to name a few. Gregg Jaden Studios are more than Top Travel Photographers, they are fresh, transformative filmmakers generating ideas for Brands. From concept to creation, they invite their clients to recreate their Brand image through a more primal photographic presence. Step into the conversation with one of the prominent Los Angeles Filmmakers.

About Gregg Jaden Studios: Gregg Jaden Studios is a team of photographic professionals and social media influencers lead by former Ad-Executive, Gregg Jaden. They design, capture, and create, visual ad campaigns for small and large brands.

