Being Well-Traveled Is Great For Your Love Life. Here’s How.

If you’re a hopeless romantic or just enjoying the dating scene, you’re probably no stranger to the sprawling bibliography of dating tips that now saturate the male-oriented corners of the internet. Google “how to improve my love life” and you’ll instantly be hit with millions of results telling you to try this diet, or this workout routine, or that creepy pickup technique.

However, all of these are usually little more than scams. What really matters is being able to exude openness and magnetism that people are drawn to, which anyone can do. One of the most effective ways to aid this process is to become a true man of the world – someone who has a wealth of exciting experiences, stories, perspectives, and skills from their previous odysseys.

To be more specific here is exactly how being a well-traveled man will do wonders for your love life.

Broaden the Pool

Let’s start with one of the more obvious reasons; going beyond your own backyard substantially broadens the pool of potential partners. By getting out into the world, you can meet people from all walks of life, where you are more likely to find the one who is perfect for you. There’s a whole world of lovers and soul mates out there, so grab your bindle and start exploring.

Open Up

In addition, learning to interact and get along with people teaches us how to be open to others and to new experiences. This is a fact. By getting out of your bubble, you quickly gain valuable perspective and learn to be much more receptive to whatever life throws at you. Not only do potential partners love this quality in a man, but it also makes it much more likely that you will meet the right person.

Connect in a New Language

One of the most valuable reasons to travel is that it can spur you on to learn a new language. It has been shown time and time again that people find foreign language skills attractive. Perhaps that’s why so many men around the world are using online tutoring platforms like Preply to master the language of love – French – and broaden their romantic horizons. In addition, if you can communicate with someone in your native language, your potential to make a deeper connection improves substantially.

Always Have a Good Story

People do not like to dwell on this, but it is a fact that first dates are full of awkward moments. While this is not in itself a bad thing (in fact, those awkward pauses can often be filled with titillating tension), how you approach these situations can make or break a relationship. That’s why it is important to have a well-stocked vault full of funny and interesting stories that you can trot out during those lulls in conversation. As any globetrotter will tell you, traveling the world is the single most effective way to fill up on stories and life experiences that people will want to hear.

Inspire Others

Finally, don’t forget just how much people are drawn to those who exude positivity. By taking the plunge and opening yourself up to the scary and exciting experiences of foreign travel, you are also sending a strong message about who you are. You are fearless, open to new things, adventurous, and value things beyond money and status. These are all the qualities of an inspiring person that others want to be around, and it is exactly why you should travel while you can.

Travel for travel’s sake is a noble pursuit, but it can also help you find the person of your dreams or the perfect partner for the night. Still need convincing?

