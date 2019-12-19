Best European Cities To Visit With Your New Girlfriend

—

One way to truly bond with a new girlfriend is to travel together. You get to share experiences that you don’t have with anyone else. You also get a chance to learn more about each other at this time. Finally, you get the opportunity to show yourself off as a new age man who enjoys culture and the finer things in life as an evolved man as opposed to some brute. Women today respect a man who can show a high-minded life to them. Europe is a large place with a number of cities, so it can be hard to choose where you want to go. Here are the best European cities to visit with your girlfriend.

1. Berlin, Germany

Berlin is full of history. It’s also filled with great food and delicious beer. Finally, it’s filled with romance. Many people don’t think of Berlin as a particularly romantic city. That’s until they visit the gorgeous castles, museums, and gardens the city has to offer. You are sure to find a romantic place to have a nice meal or a drink. If your version of romance includes a wild nightlife, this is a great place to let your hair down after dark. It’s also a safe and progressive city. You may have some trouble speaking to the locals, but wandering the streets and learning is part of the fun. Anyone with German heritage will especially appreciate the culture, and you can learn more about their ancestors.

2. Santorini, Greece

Santorini is one of the most romantic locations in Europe. It’s perfect for the couple who enjoys stunning beaches, delicious food, and superb wine. The views are something that you will share for the rest of your lives. You can enjoy the shopping and quaint streets in the area. It is designed for tourists, so you will be able to communicate with people throughout your day. You will have plenty to do, but it’s also the perfect place to simply relax and enjoy each other in the hot tub at your villa (then in bed later).

3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is notorious for some of its loose laws regarding marijuana and prostitution. However, there’s a lot more to the city than just that. In fact, the city is more conservative than you might expect. It is also absolutely gorgeous. You and your girlfriend can go on a nice bike ride around town. Riding bikes is one of the most popular methods of transportation here. For something really romantic, be sure to take a canal trip here. You’ll get to see the city in a way you may have never anticipated while cuddled up in a boat with your beau.

4. Rome, Italy

Who knows more about romance than the Italians? Just walking around the city will make you feel romantic energy. Get inspired by the gorgeous Italian language and even learn a couple of sexy phrases. You and your girlfriend will also find romance in the ancient architecture and history. This is the place for any girlfriend who likes to explore history. It’s also the place for anyone who really enjoys food. You can enjoy romantic dinners of pasta or pizza with plenty of wine. You can even try the old Lady and the Tramp movie.

5. Paris, France

We end the list with the most romantic city of them all. Paris is known for being the place of love. Visit the bridge where you can put a lock with the name of you and your beloved. You will throw the key into the water to symbolize the fact that your love can never be broken. You can also take time to walk through the gardens of Versailles. Nothing is more romantic than this epic garden filled with the most beautiful flowers, groomed to absolute perfection. You can also eat fancy food in a cafe together in front of the Eiffel Tower. If your significant other appreciates art, you simply have to take time out to go through the Louvre museum. Get there early if you want to see the Mona Lisa. Otherwise, you will have to fight the crowds.

Getting out into the world is important for today’s man. The evolved man understands how to appreciate a woman while also appreciating other places in the world. You can learn about other cultures and bond with the people you love. You are sure to have a good time in any of these cities. Just be sure to get your girlfriend’s input as well.

