Book a Boat With 12 Knots for The Best Vacation in Croatia

Sailing is a rewarding and fun activity to do on your own or with your family, and it’s one of the most accessible ways to get to the sea and admire the surroundings. Depending on the weather, sailing can be the calmest experience or a little bumpy. But you’re less likely to encounter stormy sailing conditions, especially if you book your vacation right.

Besides these aspects, which we’ll get into later, choosing your sailing destination is the first thing you need to do. So, if you’re looking for the best sailing locations in the world, know that Croatia is by far the best yachting place in the world. The Eastern European country is widely known for its beautiful beaches with crystal-clear waters, which makes Croatia an impressive yachting destination.

Give Croatia a try with booking your next sailing vacation!

Where to book your sailing trip

Besides the impressive coastlines along the waters, Croatia is an excellent sailing location due to the closeness of the islands, which means all trips are safe since you don’t have to cross long distances. There are two main Croatian locations where you can test your sailing skills. The Dalmatian Coats are a popular choice among visitors because it embodies the uniqueness of this country. As you sail along the Dalmatian coast, you’ll notice the ancient cities, such as Dubrovnik Old Town, and get to some hidden coves.

There’s also the Istria peninsula, which is the largest one in the Adriatic Sea. Getting to Istria is the best choice if you’re traveling with family and want to experience the complete Eastern European experience. The local culture, farm-fresh meals, and friendly people will make you want to return to Croatia.

Other interesting sailing locations in Croatia include the following:

The Kornati Islands

Island of Kaprije

Primosten

The Shiba Island

Sensual Bay

The best time to book your vacation

Going to Croatia for your sailing trip needs to be adequately planned because you should book your vacation in advance. The best period is during the summer, from June to August, since the weather is most pleasant and the winds are low but know that this is also the busiest time to visit the country.

Regardless, if you want to go to Croatia for a sailing trip during the summer, you should look for accommodation and boat options at least by March. You can book your trip with 12 Knots since they provide various yacht charters , from sail yachts and catamarans to powerboats and houseboats.

Sailing Condition in Croatia

Although the summer period is the most crowded, you can also sail in Croatia during different months. For example, April and May are usually considered the best time for pre-sailing because the winds are steady and the sea is calm, but the weather can be pretty chilly. At the same time, going from September to October will ensure the emptiest beaches and sailing locations as it’s the lowest visiting season. Of course, during this period, sea temperatures fall between 73°F and 64 °F, but it’s not cold enough to stop people from sailing.

What boat is best to sail in Croatia?

With 12 Knots, you can choose the perfect boat for your needs. Many boats sail around Croatian waters , such as monohulls, catamarans, and gullets. Monohulls, for example, are pretty stable and can handle a little turbulence, and their narrow design can help you get through any space and find an excellent berthing location. Catamarans have more room for dining and chilling and more stability, so if you’re afraid of seasickness, a catamaran is the best choice.

But one of the most common boats you’ll see there is the gulet, which is a traditional boat designed with two-mastered or three-masted wooden sailing vessels and four to eight cabins. So, a gulet should be fine if you’re traveling with your family or friends. Most of the time, gulets are equipped with a crew so that you won’t worry about much while enjoying your vacation.

What documents are needed to get a boat?

If you are looking for a bareboat charter, you must present one of the following documents required by the country’s laws. Below is the list of the most common sailing certificates valid in Croatia::

ICC (International Certificate of Competence);

IPC (International Proficiency Certificate);

RYA Day Skipper Course;

The documents presented above are necessary if you come from the US, but if you’re traveling from France, for example, you’ll need the Permis Plaisance. Other documents you’ll need to provide to Croatian port authorities are the original sailing and VHF (Very High Frequency) licenses.

Of course, when visiting Croatia, you’ll also need to present your valid US passport; European citizens don’t need any visa, while Canadian citizens need to provide a passport only if they stay in Croatia for more than 90 days.

What is the local currency?

Luckily, for tourists who planned their Croatian sailing for 2023, the country’s national currency switched to euro on the 1st of January, 2023. It’s easy to exchange pound sterling, and USD dollars in Croatia and many exchange locations are provided in central points. There are no exchange restrictions, and given that one euro is approximately one dollar, you can plan your budget when leaving the US and not worry about certain expenses.

And don’t worry about having to learn Croatian because English is a commonly spoken language since it’s the second language they teach in schools. Hence, a considerable number of Croatians are bilingual. But if you want to engage with locals, you can learn a few common phrases, such as Bok (Hello), Hvala (Thank you) and Da/ Ne (Yes/No). Locals will appreciate your effort and treat you as one of them.

Bottom line

Croatia is one of the most beautiful European cities, and since it’s located next to the Adriatic Sea, it is one of the best sailing locations worldwide. Booking your sailing vacation with 12 Knots will help you get the best boats, charters and yachts, so start researching for the next sailing season!

Unsplash