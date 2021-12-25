Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Tourism in Dubai

—

It has been quite some time since Dubai has evolved as a global hub for cosmetic and plastic surgery. In recent years, a lot of government-sponsored initiatives have been started too. The objective is to develop the Emirate as the regional center of medical tourism.

The city has been ranked and rated as one of the top global destinations amongst 46 international places by the Medical Tourism Index for 2020-21. The key highlights of the ranking are:

6th rank worldwide

The environment of the city has got the seventh rank.

The overall medical tourism industry in the city has been ranked at number 13.

The quality of services and facilities has got a rank of number 5.

Reasons behind Dubai’s growth as a medical tourism destination

As a tourist destination, it is the 4th most frequently-visited city in the world. It is an easily accessible destination. The Emirate is home to world-class medical facilities. The presence of an extensive network of top medical centers and hospitals makes it one of the best destinations for medical tourism. The medical charges are competitive. It is easy to schedule doctor appointments with a short waiting time.

These are the reasons why the Emirate has made a place for itself on the medical tourism world map:

1. Government backing

One of the key pillars behind the city’s spiraling growth as a medical hotspot is the government-backed initiatives. As per the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the expected number of medical tourists in the country in 2021 is about 500,000. In 2018, the number was 337,000. It ranges from orthopedics to dentistry, fertility, dermatology, skincare, cosmetic and elective surgeries – it tops in many medical domains.

To promote medical tourism, the Government started the Dubai Health Experience or DXH. Conceived and managed by the Dubai Health Authority or DHA, it is the first-of-its-kind medical tourism portal in the world. DHA is the national body responsible for Duba’s health sector. It was set up under the aegis of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Acting as a single window for medical tourists, it offers comprehensive assistance across its network of private and public hospitals. The DHA has thoroughly assessed all the health facilities part of the network.

Some of the services that tourists can book include:

Medical procedure packages

Hotel stays

Visa services

Discounted flight tickets.

Meet and greet services at the airport

Arrangement of leisure activities.

Offering medical insurance facilities to deal with medical complications, malpractices, etc.

The primary goal is to ensure safe, qualitative, and top-notch service standards to inbound medical tourists. Moreover, an elaborate Complaints Management Process ensures quick and effective handling of patient complaints.

Besides DXA, the Government has built multiple complexes, medical facilities like the free zone of Dubai Healthcare City. The DHCC was set up in 2002. With five hospitals and 168 clinics, it is one of the city’s best places to access top-class medical facilities.

The Government also introduced the Medical Tourism Visa for easy access to medical treatment in the Emirate. There is a Patient Entry Permit and a Patient Companion Entry Permit.

2. Unparalleled medical facilities

The Emirate is the abode to some of the world’s best clinics and hospitals. Equipped with sophisticated infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and the most advanced equipment, the Emirate has set a benchmark in international patient care services and standards.

Further, to ensure top quality of the medical fraternity, a directive was issued by the Ruler of Dubai in 2018. Called Law No. 8 of 2018, it empowered the DHA to ensure that all clinics in the city had the best-qualified talent – technical and medical staff. Thus, the city has one of the best medical facilities in the world today.

Be it an aesthetic clinic in Dubai or a weight loss clinic, a cancer clinic, or a fertility center; the city is home to board-certified and experienced doctors. Additionally, it is amazing how every practitioner, clinic, medical facility, and hospital adheres to best practices of transparency, clarity, trust, and honesty.

To top it, the high medical standards are ably backed by the affordability of treatment here. For most medical tourists coming in from Europe and America, the place offers economical medical alternatives. Another interesting feature of the Emirate is that the waiting time is almost negligible.

3. Expertise in varied medical domains

The medical domains where the Emirate has the best-in-the-world facilities and talent include – cosmetic surgery, oncology, cardiology, neuroscience, dental, physiotherapy, orthopedics, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, endocrinology, and more. Cosmetic procedures and elective surgeries occupy the top position in the Emirate’s medical horizon.

4. The overall ambiance supports medical tourism

Home to the world-famed Burj Khalifa, desert, and surrounded by beaches, it is a tourist dream-come-true destination. Alongside, the language is never a barrier, even if the official language is Arabic.

Beyond the top healthcare facilities, the city has an intricate network of travel and hospitality, ranging from seven-star and five-start luxury hotels to beach resorts and serviced apartments. The overall health and wellness industry here gains tremendously from support services. For example, special dietary food, rehabilitation centers, accessible and ease-of-mobility services, and more.

Cosmetic surgery is in great demand in the Dubai Health Tourism Industry

As per a study conducted by DHA in 2018, it was revealed that non-invasive cosmetic procedures in the city are in great demand the world over. The other much sought-after specialties included fertility, dermatology, dental, orthopedic, and ophthalmology.

The most popular cosmetic procedures are Botox, fillers, bariatric surgery, tummy tucks, body contouring procedures, weight loss, and liposuction. However, it is crucial that patients visit licensed practitioners at credible and government-approved plastic surgery clinics for optimized results.

Some international celebrity plastic and cosmetic surgeons regularly visit partner clinics, offering consultation and treatment. Trends show that a lot of patients come in from Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US, and India for cosmetic and plastic surgeries. Most medical tourists are from Asia and the GCC region, followed by Europe. Dubai being close makes for a combo of vacation plus a quick treatment.

Another noteworthy statistic is about the gender of medical tourists. Cosmetic surgeries are mostly opted by women though lately, there has been an increase in interest from men too. With its skyscrapers and high-street shopping districts, the Emirate is regularly visited by high-net-worth individuals. Thus, affording expensive procedures is not a big challenge for this section of medical tourists.

Conclusion

Strategically located and backed by inspirational government policies, Dubai is fast becoming a global hub for medical tourism. It has a world-class infrastructure ably supported by qualified surgeons and staff. It is home to the world’s top cosmetic and plastic surgery clinics like 7DMC, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Rami Hamed Centre, Medical Arts Clinic, and more.

