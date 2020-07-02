Educational Trips That are Also Fun

—

Part of being a parent is ensuring that you raise your children with some happy memories of their childhood as well as a basic understanding of the world around them. One way to do both is through travel. Trips do not have to be budget-busters or to exotic locations. There are plenty of day trips, weekend trips, and affordable options all around you, regardless of where you live. All that it requires from you is a little research and creativity.

Free Up Some Travel Funds

While trips do not have to be expensive, you may want to set aside some money each month that you dedicate to travel. Take a close look at your budget and see if some money can be diverted for trips. Another way to find money is by lowering your monthly expenses. Use a student loan payment calculator to determine how much you can save by refinancing your student loans. If you have a mortgage, do the same with a mortgage refinance calculator. Freeing up a little money each month allows you to pay cash for your trips. This will make your excursions much more enjoyable than if you put them on a credit card.

Seek Out Nature

Hiking, mountain biking, and otherwise exploring nature is a great way to spend time together as a family. Start close to home with short trips. Once you find what your family enjoys, whether it is rigorous hikes or lazy kayak trips, you can go further afield. These trips are a fun way to spend a weekend or even a day. Visit your state’s travel website to find hidden gems close to home.

Learn About Your State

While grand trips hundreds of miles away are fun, they aren’t necessary to provide great memories. Regardless of where you live, there are sure to be some interesting historical sites in your state. Whether it is the site of an important Civil War battle or an early gold rush, visiting places with historical context can provide fun trips and great memories for your family. When you plan these trips, it is important to build fun into the day. The entire visit should not feel like a history lesson. Prepare for the trip by looking up information on the area, and explain what happened there in an age-appropriate way.

Make sure you build in time for exploring, visiting the gift shop, and having a fun snack. On your way home, talk about what all you did and what everyone’s favorite part of the day was. Use this information to plan your next trip. Once you plan a few of these trips, coming up with an itinerary will be much easier, as you will know what your family enjoys, and the things they are less thrilled with. Don’t limit yourself to historical sites and state or national parks, look for fairs, festivals, and other activities in your own or nearby cities. While you may assume these are events that are geared toward adults, many are very family-friendly and have fun activities for children of all ages and abilities.

