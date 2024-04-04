—

Looking for warm hospitality and home flavors in Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage? Al Ahsa is your next go-to spot. All you need to do is book Umrah packages London and choose Al Ahsa as a complementary tour along with the pilgrimage. As part of the Umrah package, travel operators manage all else you need to go for a post-Umrah destination to enhance your spiritual journey all inclusively.

On your add-on trip to Al Ahsa, you can taste local cuisines as well as flavors from home with a mix of Arabic spices. If you are planning to go there, the following are must-try restaurants in Al Ahsa to amaze your taste buds. So, let’s get on a delightful adventure.

Explore Mouthwatering Restaurants In Al Ahsa

The diverse landscapes and rich heritage of Al Ahsa attract visitors and pilgrims alike. Though not in proximity to the pilgrimage sites of Makkah and Madinah, pilgrims still want to explore the region’s beauty. This is a reason why Umrah packages in London also include Al Ahsa as a post-Umrah trip as part of the travel plans. They provide seamless transport options to and from Al Ahsa saving time and efforts of pilgrims.

Pilgrims who are on the cheaper plans like the 14 Nights 3 star Umrah package have enough time to plan a day trip to Al Ahsa on their own.

Besides the supernatural beauty of the region, Al Ahsa is also famous for culinary adventure. Visitors love to explore a variety of dining options there to connect with their culinary traditions beyond the local taste of Makkah or Madinah cuisines.

Include the following restaurants in your must-try dining options in Al Ahsa to treat yourself in a bit unique way.

Al Bustan Restaurant Intercontinental

Explore the mouthwatering dishes of Al Ahsa at Al Bustan Restaurant Intercontinental on your next trip to Al Ahsa Oasis. The restaurant is perfect for solo dining as well as good to go with family. It offers spacious rooms, family-friendly services, and an option to dine indoors or go to Al Fresco. For kids, the restaurant has decorative play areas, fun activities, and kids’ meals all in one place. Along with the delicious foods of the Saudi Arabia, Dubai is also having the delicious restaurants. After completing the Umrah many pilgrims also book the cheap flights to Dubai for the international and delicious meals. Pilgrims visit Dubai because Dubai is a global village for all the countries. You can taste foods from all the regions of the world.

The best part is that you can reserve your table beforehand to avoid last-minute booking hassle. Their dining options are diverse and budget-friendly so that you can treat yourself without spending a lot on culinary experiments.

Al Bustan Restaurant is famous for Lebanese cuisine with a hint of Arabic spices and a continental touch. Pilgrims can also pack their bites to takeout or enjoy under patio shade as per their comfort preferences.

Silk Road Restaurants

Similar to Al Bustan Restaurant, it’s also part of Al Ahsa Intercontinental offering a unique blend of local and Asian cuisines. The restaurant is famous for its luxurious dining experience blowing out the minds of visitors with the fine ambiance and artistic style of the surroundings.

Whether you want to enjoy their mouthwatering dishes alone or in a group, the restaurant will cover you that way. You can also reserve your seat at a site of your choice overlooking the beauty of Al Ahsa all across.

To meet the varying needs of pilgrims, Silk Road Restaurant also takes care of International flavors to give a taste of home to visitors at the best.

La Casa Pasta Restaurant

Besides signature Saudi dishes and local cuisines, Al Ahsa restaurants also have much more to treat your taste buds deliciously. La Casa Pasta Restaurant is one of such dining spots in Al Ahsa famous for Italian food dishes. The restaurant is a must-try dining option for budget-conscious pilgrims who are looking for quality and taste without spending a lot.

La Casa Pasta Restaurant is a self-service food point with limited decoration and a side menu. You can find authentic Italian dishes all prepared with fresh ingredients and local spices. On the whole, their menu focuses on pasta dishes and so the name of the spot.

You can also enjoy family-friendly amenities, takeout options, and parking facilities at the restaurant to make your Al Ahsa trip more delightful.

How To Find The Best Restaurants In Al Ahsa?

After a fulfilling pilgrimage experience and trying a local taste of Saudi Arabia, Al Ahsa is a go-to spot to undertake culinary adventures on your own. Any restaurant of quality and comfortable amenities would be a base to relax a bit and add richness to your Al Ahsa trip.

Therefore, Umrah packages London include dining options at one of the best restaurants in Al Ahsa within the package. They ensure seamless transportation and manage the hassle of booking the restaurant as per your needs so that you can enjoy a quality stay.

Before heading to choose the right dining spot to take a culinary adventure, look for if the restaurant offers special services or not. For instance, you can check family-friendly services, a variety of food options, a budget, and the proximity of restaurants to your hotel. As the cheaper options like the 14 Nights 3 star Umrah package do not entertain the availability of meals, you can book anyone as per your choice.

In short, Al Ahsa Oasis is a great post-Umrah adventure after getting the rewards of pilgrimage all the way. As it’s not located near the main pilgrimage sites, you need to plan a trip of a day or two to explore the region’s beauty as well as its traditional cuisines within budget.

