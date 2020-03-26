Exploring Egypt – The 5 Best Places for a Dad’s Trip with Kids

—

Sailing on a felucca with a Nubian dad and son guiding you will probably be among your favorite activities in your Egyptian vacation itinerary. Such a dignified generosity. Such a history. But the number of vacationing activities in this ancient country is virtually endless.

Its ancient history is an immortal wonder that tourists from all over the planet seek to explore and learn. Here, you’ll witness the spirit of ancient civilization in the shape of grand, everlasting erections that carry stories of wonder and beauty to illuminate the minds of every family member.

Egypt’s family holidays are definitely best relished when children are a little older and able to really engage with the country’s rich history and immerse themselves fully with a plethora of natural wonders. If you’re in the hunt for the perfect Egypt tour packages, here is a list of activities that are excellent for dads or couples traveling with kids.

Camel and Horse Riding

Horses and camels are, for most people, the epitome of beauty and grace. Horse and camel riding in Egypt is a magical chance for you and your family to truly explore the allure and grandeur situated all over this mystical country. You can start with camel rides at the heart of the Egyptian desert to explore the noble Bedouin villages or simply take trips on the lands of wonders in Aswan, Luxor or Cairo.

Nile Cruise between Luxor and Aswan

Simply, a Nile Cruise Vacation is magical! A tour of the country wouldn’t be complete without taking a four, five, or eight-day cruise on the Nile to experience some of the best sightings in the country adequately. The kids will learn the secrets of the ancient world from Egyptologists and fall in love with Egypt’s rich history.

They can explore the mysteries of Ancient Egypt at various sites such as the Philae Temple, the Kom Ombo Temple, the Edfu Temple, the Hatshepsut Temple, the Valley of the Kings, the Luxor Temple, and Karnak Temple. More amazing destinations, such as the Unfinished Obelisk and the Aswan High Dam, also awaits depending on the selected itinerary.

Cruising is a pleasant way to experience the Nile and sites that are only accessible by boat. The Valley of the Kings will particularly excite the children; they won’t help it but feel like Indiana Jones in this royal burial site. It is home to some of the Egyptian greats, their history, and their elaborate preparation for the next life.

The cruise is complete with a mysterious ambiance that’s simplified by the historic temples, statues that guard the entrance, and massive pillars that loom overhead. As you cruise, let the flowing waters carry you down the Nile as you observe the ancient temples and unique desert villages.

Felucca Rides on the Nile

Traveling in Egypt without riding on the traditional Egyptian felucca will be like visiting Peru and not stopping by Machu Picchu or going to Italy and not experiencing the Colosseum. Feluccas are simply built wooden boats that come in lots of different shapes and sizes. Aswan is often the boarding point for felucca rides, but tourists can also hop on at Luxor.

The kids will enjoy a fantastic sailing experience around Elephantine Island and visit the legendary Botanical Gardens in Aswan. Experience the serenity and calmness of the Nile waters that have been the lifeblood of this country since the pharaonic times. You can also experience the Agha Khan Mausoleum, located on top of a hill, creating a glorious view of Aswan milieu.

There are also options for Luxor and Cairo felucca rides available. A Luxor felucca ride takes you down the tranquil waters of the Nile, with sightings of the Luxor Temple on the east bank and the pink hills of the west bank. Another popular activity you can undertake on this ride is the Banana Island expedition. On a Cairo felucca ride, you can enjoy the warm sun during the day, experience the sunset over Egypt’s capital, or experience awe-inspiring views of Cairo at night.

Hot Air Balloon Riding

On-board a hot-air balloon, the family can enjoy spectacular views of the world’s largest open-air museum. Up in the sky, the true nature of this renowned territory unfurls—it folds and ripples. Sailing over Luxor allows tourists to see the complete scope of the archaeological sites, a viewpoint that is almost impossible to get from the ground.

An aerial view portrays the importance of the Nile as it is now, and was during the Cleopatra era. The cultivated green valley hugs this majestic river before ending abruptly at the barren tract that houses the mountains of the Valley of the Kings, covered with auspicious pyramid peaks.

Hot-air balloon rides take off every day, but confirmations early in advance are highly recommended. The entire excursion takes about 45 minutes, but departure time often depends on sunrise time. Typically, the balloons are scheduled to take off between 3 am till 4 am in the summer and between 4 am and 5 am in the winter.

Pyramids Sound & Lights Show

This will be the perfect activity to bring to a stop this child-friendly itinerary in Egypt—the sound and light shows. Every day when the sun sets at the lively city of Cairo, The Great Pyramids of Giza are immersed in the darkness of the night. But, the astounding sound and light shows will provide the children with a ticket to a journey back centuries ago to bring the Egyptian legacy back to life.

The shows are a remarkable spectacle that tells the story of ancient Egypt using some of the latest, state-of-the-art multimedia technology and up to date information. The projection system, as well as lasers, will take you on a fantastic journey into the country’s past. Other than the shows at the pyramids of Giza that started in 1961, other shows are also available at various places. For example, there is a show at Karnak Temple in Luxor that began in 1972, Philae in Aswan that started in 1985, Abu Simbel that started in 2000, and Edfu that began in 2010.

