Free Tourist Attractions in Chicago Every Tourist Should Checkout

Whether you’re planning on heading to Chicago alone or with family or friends, you’ll find plenty of ways to keep yourself occupied.

The “Windy City” is probably a popular tourist destination because so many attractions can be enjoyed for free.

Sounds cool, right?

Even if you’re short on money on your Chicago trip, you can attend classical music concerts, visit museums, and do much more. Let’s tell you more about these fabulous-yet-free tourist attractions of Chicago.

1. Chicago Cultural Center

At Chicago Cultural Center, you can choose from hundreds of free concerts and programs each year. Listen to jazz, blues, or classical music, or catch a free exhibit or event. From theatrical events to dance performances, you can witness major cultural events this historical landmark offers without flipping your wallet.

2. Lincoln Park Zoo

A fun family destination, the iconic Lincoln Park Zoo, is where you can have fun witnessing wildlife and exploring caves. You can experience the African forest environment full of black rhinos, pygmy hippos, and wild dogs.

Are you traveling with small kids and have a few hours to spend in Chicago before you take a connecting flight out to your holiday destination? Then visiting the Lincoln Park Zoo makes a lot of sense.

3. Harold Washington Library Center

If you love books, art, architecture, plants, or all of these, then the Harold Washington Library Center is your spot to grab. With over 13 million published works, this is one of the world’s most massive public libraries. Throughout the reading rooms and halls, you can see art collections by internationally known and local artists.

4. Maggie Daley Park Play Garden

Kids and adults of all ages can take pleasure in exploring this enormous play space. Its design may remind you of the famous classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Alice in Wonderland.

At the Maggie Daley Park, you can climb walls, play tennis, traverse the life-size ship or mini lighthouse, or cross the 30-foot suspension bridge, among others.

5. Navy Pier

On sunny days, the Navy Pier can be a great place to ride the city’s famous Ferris Wheel, listen to live music or take a boat cruise. Some nights you can also watch breathtaking fireworks fill the sky. Furthermore, you can watch a play at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. Popular performances include Wuthering Heights, The Notebook, It Came from Outer Space and the likes.

6. The Oriental Institute Museum

If you’re a history aficionado, you can take a trip back in time by visiting the Oriental Institute Museum. You can learn facts about ancient history from the Near East. Rare artifacts to see come from ancient Egypt, Syria, Persia, Nubia, Mesopotamia, and others.

7. Ed Paschke Art Center

This art center gives artists a platform for showcasing unique works and also allows the public to see Ed Paschke’s art free of charge. The permanent collection includes artwork created by Ed Paschke , such as sculptures, works on paper, and paintings. Past and current exhibitions display highly imaginative, colorful artwork by various artists.

8. Lakefront Trail

On one side of the Lakefront Trail, you’ll find green parks, while on the other side lies Lake Michigan’s blue waters. Here you can go rollerblading, ride a bike, take a walk, or run. Further, along the scenic trail, you can stop by the playground, play tennis, view public art, or get a tan on the beach.

Several cultural events and many of the tourist spots in Chicago allow free entry. We’ve listed just a few here. There’s so much happening in Chicago, we’re sure you’ll never have a dull moment on your trip.

