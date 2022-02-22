From Breathtaking Rooftop Bars to World-Class Art, Here Are 5 of The Best Luxurious Places To Stay In Downtown L.A.

—

Dubbed as the city where modern and classic sit side by side, downtown L.A. brings plenty to the table.

Although the city’s thriving culture, shopping, and entertainment fell to ruin after the second world war, things are slowly getting better.

If you are here on business or pleasure and you are looking for a luxurious place to stay, there are plenty of options for you. These options include:

InterContinental Hotel

The hotel’s iconic sail and 1,100-foot silhouette inspired by Yosemite’s Half Dome, not only redefines the L. A skyline but also gives meaning to what living the InterContinental life entails.

Each of the hotel’s 889 luxurious guest rooms features floor-to-ceiling windows that provide spectacular views.

Want to have the best view? Board the high-speed double Decker elevator and check into the Sky Lobby on the 70th floor. Here you will have 360-degree views of the entire city and enjoy unique art and design inspired by L.A.’s unique culture.

If you would love to interact with locals and global travelers, visit the city’s most coveted hotel here, https://downtownla.com/go/intercontinental-los-angeles-downtown/ . The rooms are waiting.

Hotel Figueroa

One of the oldest hotels in Downtown Los Angeles, Hotel Figueroa, was first commissioned in 1926. Then it served as a YMCA hotel for women, providing a safe space for the burgeoning number of working women.

In 2018, the hotel reopened its doors after two years of extensive work to bring it back to its original 1926 Spanish colonial style.

Hotel Figueroa is now an urban oasis boasting 268 rooms and suites spread over 14 floors and a coffin-shaped pool to give you a spooky but exciting feel.

The two restaurants, Breva and Veranda, feature Basque and Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

The drinks at the hotel’s three bars, Bar Figueroa, Bar Alta, and Rick’s, are expertly crafted by a professional mixologist and author, Dushan Zaric.

Hotel indigo

The hotel’s 18 floors are covered with colorful murals that nod to the city’s melting pot of culture.

Regardless of the floor you are on, you get to enjoy the sweeping views of the city below while sipping a drink put together by the hotel’s former president himself.

In the rooms, you have floor-to-ceiling windows that give you the city’s uninterrupted look.

If you are tired and want to take a shower, the spa-style bathrooms, inspired by pre-Hollywood glamour, are waiting for you.

The airy lobby restaurant, Metropole Kitchen, prepares sumptuous meals inspired by the city’s diversity. Here you will find Italian, Asian, and even Mediterranean dishes.

Would you want a custom meal put together for you? Just let the chef know about it, and they will prepare one for you in no time.

Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles

Set in the historic Broadway Theater District, Ace hotel was once home to the United Artists production company. Howard Crane, a famous theater architect, built the building in 1927.

This Spanish Gothic building originally served as the United Artists Theatre. Over the years, it changed hands before being bought by the Ace hotel chain that carefully restored the 13-floor property.

The most outstanding part of the hotel is the Les Deux Cafe-inspired rooftop that features concrete pool and city lights that stretch in all directions.

There is also one of a kind rooftop bar that hosts all manner of events throughout the week. From live bands, D.J. mixes, book release parties to creative collaborations and pop-up shops, you will find them here.

The rooms have a contemporary look, and the suites feature locally made furniture and artwork, while some have private terraces overlooking the city, giving you an experience of a lifetime.

Freehand Los Angeles

Housed in the historic Commercial Exchange building, The Freehand is the accurate reflection of what can be achieved from restored and repurposed buildings.

The building is famous for two things: having the tallest neon sign and being the office of the author of Tarzan—Edgar Rice Burroughs.

Unlike other premium hotels, Freehand serves as a hotel and hostel. The shared rooms can accommodate between four and eight guests, making it the perfect choice for families. The hostels are also perfect for those that want to experience luxury on a budget.

All the rooms in the hotel are decorated with custom furniture, locally sourced textiles, and curated artwork by various Los Angeles artists.

The hotel’s community spirit runs through all four restaurants and bars, where you will find communal tables and shared plates.

Los Angeles Athletic Club

Situated in the elegant Beaux arts building, this hotel has remained dedicated to its mission of providing for the body, mind, and spirit for the past 125 years.

The club boasts of having hosted a couple of Hollywood celebrities, such as Charlie Chaplin .

Unlike other clubs, you don’t need to be a member to book a stay, but a $25 Olive club membership fee will be included in your first night’s stay as a non-member.

When you check into the club, you get to enjoy an extremely exclusive and reserved dining experience.

You also get to experience highly refined rooms that feature custom furniture and suites that add elegant sitting areas.

You also have access to the club’s spa and athletic facilities, including the 25 yards heated indoor pool.

The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles

Located a walking distance of STAPLES Center, the GRAMMY Museum, Microsoft Theater, and other downtown venues and nightspots, the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, is a glittering star among the luxury hotels in Los Angeles.

Housed in an all-glass skyscraper, the hotel has an impressive view while giving you airy rooms and an exclusive club lounge on the 23rd floor that provides complimentary snacks and meeting facilities.

You will find it all in the Ritz-Carlton, from food to fashion, cinema to sports, art to opera.

In need of a spa day? The hotel has an impressive 8,000 square foot day spa, the largest in downtown Los Angeles. Here you can get all types of massages, steam treatments, beauty treatments, and many more!

