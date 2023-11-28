—

In a generation of inclusivity amidst diversity; it has become hard to even define who a man is. Attempting to compile something like a gorilla trekking guide for men may turn out to be offensive to some people. But their frustration might be justified since men no longer need to have stoic traits for them to be called men. But again, stoic traits are not all that define men. A woman having stoic traits does not make her a man.

The African society requires men to be stoic, providers for their families as well as protectors for their families. However, as time goes on the line between being a woman and being a man is becoming more blur every day. Therefore, for purposes of clarity; I might be required to define which kind of men the guide is addressed to.

By virtue of titling this article; “Gorilla trekking guide for men”; it does not mean that it fits everyone’s description of men. However, if it offends you, chances are very high that you are simply interested in imposing your world view without attempting to even listen to what I am trying say.

The point am trying to make is; I have a gorilla trekking guide to share however it is not for every man. It is specifically for a specific kind of men. The ones that can easily be differentiated from women because of their stoic traits. If you do not fit this description, you are still a man but you are not the kind of man am referring to in this guide.

Some people might refer to this as toxic masculinity. However, whichever way you choose to define them. These are still men who would also wish to explore the world just like any other man. They might be called outdated, but who knows whether in the near future you will be found in the state that Ukraine is in today.

In simple words, personality traits that have been labelled as contributors to success among men are good traits. It is just the environment that we find ourselves in that blurs us from appreciating those traits only until you find yourself in a situation where those are the traits that will make you survive.

Here are a few things that you might consider worthwhile as man going for gorilla trekking in Uganda or Rwanda:

Where to Go

Gorilla trekking is the absolute highlight of Africa travel and today it is among the best experiences not to miss during your holiday. There are a few destinations where you can go gorilla trekking. The endangered mountain gorillas are limited to a few countries. They are found in Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Currently, the two most popular destinations for gorilla trekking are Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in south western Uganda and the Volcanoes National Park Rwanda . Other two national parks where you can experience gorilla tracking are Mgahinga National Park and Virunga National Park both located in the Virunga Massif.

The most impressive part of the gorilla trekking experience is that you will meet the mountain gorillas in their natural habitat and look into their impressive eyes face to face with no barrier!

Keep Your Body Strength to Yourself

Though gorilla trekking cannot present a serious physical challenge, it is important to be reasonably fit. The hikes through the Virungas or Bwindi can be a tough going since it involves hikes up through the gorilla highlands.

There are people who earn a living through carrying luggage for gorilla trekkers. However strong you are, it is only logical that you let these people help you carry your luggage at a reasonable fee. You going back home feeling accomplished for walking through the forest carrying heavy luggage only benefits you for the most part.

Porters are people with families but in most cases without any proper formal education to help them fit into the modern labor market. You choosing to act more of a man is simply a disservice to their livelihood.

Blend In

Gorilla trekking is often done in a group of maximum 8 people of course without counting the armed rangers. For the most put, you are likely to have strangers as part of your group. You might be having your ethos as a man but remember that you are encountering people of totally a different culture.

The rangers will bear with you even when they are made uncomfortable with your world view; that is if you get the chance to have a proper conversation. Ensure that you only talk to share not to try to act informative and assertive. Just try to be humble even though the person giving you instructions might sometimes not seem to be qualified by your standards.

Know the Right Wear

You should also consider packing the right clothes for the trek. You will need to put on the sturdiest walking shoes that can manage hikes within the tropical rain forest. You should also pack thick trousers and long-sleeved shirts for protection against cool weather as well as stinging nettles. The hikes are also through wet tropical rain forests and therefore it is important to carry a rain poncho or rain coat.

Be Considerate of other trekkers

Gorilla trekking can be a beat challenging because of the terrains. Though many people desire to do the activity, not all of them are in proper physical state to trek. It might come off very annoying when people seem to be delaying your trek more so when they are fellow men.

It is recommended to be open to such situations. To try and understand that people come from different parts of the world and their world views might actually be different from yours. Enjoy your trek by using your strength to help others during the trek.

For the other gorilla trekking tips that discuss in detail what to eat, the snacks to pack, what to wear, the shoes to use; simply refer to the general comprehensive guide to gorilla trekking.

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

iStockPhoto