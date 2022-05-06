Hidden Gems Of Portugal For Your Next Family Trip

—

There is something for everyone in Portugal! Whether you want to relax on the beaches, view landscapes, museums, palaces, volcanic islands, or taste the wines in the vineyards; you can find it all in Portugal! So, it is vital to plan your itinerary in such a way that you do not miss out on the most amazing places in the country. To make your task easier, mentioned below are some of the wonderful gems of Portugal that will make your trip a memorable one. So, check them out!

As it is considered to be one of the least expensive holiday destinations in Europe, you can plan for your next getaway immediately. It is advisable to map out at least a 10-day trip to Portugal so that you can view most of its beauties. The best time to visit Portugal is in the month of March to May or September and October when the weather is warm and pleasant so you could enjoy your trip to the fullest.

Places To Visit In Portugal:

Albufeira: Albufeira is a beautiful coastal city that is located in the south of Algarve. Several sandy beaches and busy nightlife have made Albufeira an attractive holiday destination. Some of the hidden locations of Albufeira that you should not miss are Prala da Coelha and Adega do Cantor. Prala da Coelha is a beautiful beach where you can spend a couple of hours listening to the relaxing sounds of the waves. You can rent a lounger with an umbrella to lie down and enjoy the beauty of this quiet and calm beach.

If you are interested in spending your day in the winery then you should car hire Albufeira and head straight to Adega do Cantor, which is situated at the top of Quinta do Miradouro. They use a combination of traditional and innovative modern winemaking techniques to produce the highest quality of wine. With the help of their guides, you can take a tour of the vineyards while tasting a variety of wines.

Quarteira: Located in Loulé, Quarteira is famous for its Praia de Quarteira and Praia do Almargem beaches. Golden sand and clear transparent seawater are the highlights of these beaches. You can easily spend several hours sunbathing by renting sunbeds. If you have forgotten to carry your sunscreen lotion then fret not as there are numerous shops near the promenade.

If you are traveling with kids, then you should visit Aquashow, which is the largest water park of Algarve. Multiple water slides, roller coasters, and wave pools will keep your family occupied for a day. Else you can spend your day viewing the amazing landscapes of the Algarve by renting a Quad Bike. Evenings can be spent relaxing in a Portuguese-style café or restaurant while relishing their authentic cuisine.

Cascais: The main attractions of Cascais are Sintra- Cascais Natural Park, Baía de Cascais beach, and Museu da Vila (Town Museum). However, if you want to explore its hidden locations then you should roam around the cobbled streets viewing extravagant villas, relishing amazing seafood at classic restaurants, and viewing grand palaces. If you are a James Bond fan then you should set off for the place where “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” was filmed.

Visit the Marechal Carmona Park to spend your day in the midst of nature. You can hear the chirping of beautiful birds and watch peacocks dancing. There is no entry fee and it has plenty of space for kids to run around and enjoy the day. If you prefer surfing then you may take up a half-day practicing lesson at the surfing school and spend time surfing in the waters of Cascais.

To conclude, Portugal is one of the safest countries in Europe, so is a perfect destination for solo travelers as well as families with kids. The easiest way to reach Portugal is to book a flight for Lisbon and then use Auto Jardim car rent to discover its unexplored areas, especially the shorter or less obvious routes.

Don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes, carry plenty of drinking water, and taste local cuisines. Keep in mind the basic rules of the country like the legal drinking age is 18 years, drinking and driving is an offense, you should always carry your international driving permit, and do not shout or raise your voice in public or private.

Overall, there are lots of things to explore in Portugal, so depending on your preferences you can plan your itinerary and have a wonderful stay.

—

