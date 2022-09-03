How Busy Parents Plan Childless Vacations

—

Are you and your spouse ready for an alone vacation? That’s a nice way of saying without any kids in tow. Whatever terminology you prefer, there are ways of planning and taking a worry-free trip without worrying about the daily responsibilities of childcare. How do moms and dads do what might seem impossible? They begin with a financial plan that covers all the trip-related expenses.

After that, they use all their contacts to set up a roster of babysitters, remembering to have not just one but two reliable backups. Don’t forget to allow for a few phone calls and online video visits with older children during your getaway. Finally, appoint a contact person who can help you stay in touch throughout the time away. You’ll also need an emergency return plan in case of a medical situation or another unforeseen event, like an accident or illness. The initial order of business is arranging to pay for the journey, which is a logical first step.

Pay Early with a Personal Loan

Looking to personal loans to pay for a vacation makes sense for a number of reasons. First, most hotels and airlines offer discounts for early-bird payments. Also, it’s possible to lock in low prices by paying for lodging, transportation, and other trip fees well in advance. Few working people have enough cash to cover the cost of a one or two-week vacation, so loans are a wise way to go. Plus, when traveling, it’s nice to have the peace of mind that comes with knowing all the major costs have already been covered.

Have Two Childcare Backups

Every couple has at least one babysitting nightmare story, and it usually involves sitters who were no-shows on days of a major event or special occasion. That’s why it’s imperative to have not one but two sitter backups for a designated trip. The entire point of the journey is to leave the young ones behind, so be absolutely certain that you confirm and reconfirm the main sitter and both backups.

Arrange for Check-In Calls and Online Visits

If this will be your first time away from the children for more than a day or two, arrange to have a few scheduled phone calls and video chats with them. Work with the sitter to be sure about computer hookups, phone availability, and the exact times you plan to contact the kids. Set a time limit for the calls and video visits, and let children know that you will be checking in every so often. Youngsters like to know that, even though mom and dad are away, there will a chance to speak with them.

Appoint an Official Contact Person

Designate one person as an official contact while you’re away. It doesn’t have to be the babysitter. In fact, it makes more sense to use a trusted family member or close friend. Many sitters are young and not mature enough to serve in this capacity. If you need to relay important information to family, friends, the children, or the sitter, use a reliable go-between who has the power to speak for you.

Have Open Communication with Your Partner

For many parents, there is an equal amount of desire to have time away from their children and guilt that comes along with it. Talk to your partner about this. Be sure that when you are planning your trip you are honest about how long is too long to be away from your kids for you to be able to truly feel relaxed and enjoy yourself without feeling anxiety about needing to rush back home. Additionally, have an open dialogue about the reason for this trip in the first place. For some the reason is simply an opportunity to break from the norm while others need a vacation without children to create an authentic relationship and reacquaint themselves with one another as romantic partners.

Regardless of your personal reasons, you might want to think about establishing some rules for yourselves. Whenever one parent changes the topic of conversation to be centered around the kids, the other is allowed to remind them that while it’s ok to miss the kids, they should use this time to have grown up conversations. Establishing boundaries such as this in advance that both parties agree on also eliminates the probability of triggering any type of anger, resentment, or other emotional response, and will feel like support instead of criticism.

Plan Activities for the Kids Back at Home

Many parents will opt to plan fun activities that their kids can take part in while they are gone. This ensures that you can remind yourself that yes, your children back at home might be missing you, but they are not lacking for fun. Play dates with friends, trips to the zoo with a babysitter, or even camping out at home with sleeping bags, popcorn, and a movie on the living room floor are all great examples of ways that you can set your kids up to enjoy their time without mom and dad.

