How Electronic Visas Change the Travel Industry

Travelling has always been an essential part of life. Still, its popularity changes all the time as it is influenced by many factors: historical events, pandemics, inventions, crises, climate conditions, etc.

For example, the appearance of a plane has been a groundbreaking step because it made travelling more accessible for millions of people. Maybe the latest innovations don’t look as dramatic and spectacular as a giant vehicle with wings that can fly in the sky like a bird and overcome a long distance in a few hours, but they are no less helpful.

The Internet has made our life easier in many areas, as it enables us to do many things remotely. Of course, the whole point of travelling is to see other countries with your own eyes, not through the monitor of a computer, but the internet greatly influenced the travel industry as well.

You may want to travel to another country, but this doesn’t mean that you are also eager to go to an embassy in order to make a visa. In this way, an electronic visa really changes the traveller’s routine.

What is an electronic visa?

You may know what a regular visa is. It is an official document allowing a passenger to enter a country. The word “visa” probably provokes in you some negative associations: long queues, waiting, questions, piles of paper… But it doesn’t have to be always like that. With an electronic visa, you can avoid all of these difficulties.

An electronic visa is a permit to visit another country issued in a completely digital form. It has the same validity as a traditional one but doesn’t require as much effort and has many advantages.

Why is an eVisa better than a traditional one?

As eVisas are being processed online, you don’t have to go to an embassy or a consulate. Going to an office takes time because, in order to get a visa, you should attend it several times. Moreover, you have to wait in a long queue, fill out those long paper forms, and communicate with embassy officers. Going for an electronic visa means you can save more time as you don’t have to go anywhere, you can do everything just with the help of your phone. Moreover, all the formalities can be handled by visa experts. Check Evisa Express , and find out more about electronic visas to over 50 worldwide destinations.

Additionally, no need to visit an office saves the money you’d spend on transportation. If you have a job, with online processing, you don’t miss your working hours and, respectively, money from your salary. Electronic visas also save money for authorities because they reduce resources being spent on scheduling appointments, meeting applicants, scanning and printing documents.

Another important note is that electronic visas demand the digitalization of data which improves the security for both travellers and local citizens. Digitalized data can be easily screened against international databases to prevent any significant risks.

Nowadays, more and more people are becoming conscious of the environment and trying to eliminate negative impacts on it. Online visa processing is definitely more eco-friendly compared to traditional visa applications. It doesn’t need as many resources, especially paper.

Why electronic visa will make you travel more

Sometimes you don’t want to travel to some countries just because you don’t like organization moments and paperwork, so you stay at home or choose countries that don’t require you to get a visa.

Once in a while, you do go to an embassy to get a visa to one of the most popular destinations your friends recommended to you, but don’t want to risk choosing some less discussed country. You may worry that those locations will disappoint you, and you’ve already spent much effort getting a visa, so you don’t want to try at all.

With a much-simplified process of getting a visa online, you won’t hesitate and try travelling to some new places. In the end, this is why we travel – to see something unusual and get acquainted with the customs, traditions, and cuisine of other countries.

Which requirements are there to get a visa digitally

Every country has its requirements, so you should check them out as the country of your nationality matters. But the basic requirements are very simple and accessible almost to everyone:

You must have a valid passport. Preferably, it should be valid no less than half of the year ahead of the planned date of arrival. You must have access to one of the payment methods to pay the visa fee. For example, it could be a debit or credit card. You must have an active email address. Once ready, your visa will be sent to your email, so make use you are able to use it properly.

There could be some additional requirements related to supporting documents and/or photos. They may include invitation letters, company’s ID cards, hotel reservations, return tickets, or documents proving financial stability.

How to apply for an electronic visa

You should fill out the online visa form on a website. In order to do so, you provide some personal information, such as passport details, your email address, and your travel purpose. Make sure you have carefully read all the requirements that can apply to your case. Attach the necessary documents and photos. They must have good quality and be of a particular format and size. A photo cannot contain any filter or be “cut” from the passport. The face on the photo should be facing the camera. Cover your visa fees using one of the available payment methods. Wait for an eVisa to arrive at your email address in a PDF format. Save it on your device or print it out.

As you can see, an electronic visa process makes travelling easier and accessible in many ways. You shouldn’t waste your time, money, and resources on a long bureaucratic process. Instead, you can spend your time with your family and friends, on hobbies, working, or looking up information about your next travel destination!

Electronic visas have made a significant impact not only on the top travel destinations that have become even more popular but especially on those locations that weren’t as famous. Now people are open to a wider variety of ideas and places and are not afraid to travel even to countries that are far away. Digital processing makes the travel industry thrive all over the world, and in the future, it will be even better as more and more countries will be issuing visas online.

This content is brought to you by Laura Summer

iStockPhoto