“I Love You” in Spanish Has 3 Meanings. Are You Using the Right Words To Express Your Feelings?

French is la langue de l’amour. However, in Spanish, we have at least three ways to translate the regular I love you. And a couple more ways to say I love you. It will all depend, as always, in the context and, most importantly, on the level of love we feel for the other person.

It isn’t as complicated as it seems. You just have to be sure about your feelings so you can choose between the six options I will present you here. This article will be especially useful to you if you are traveling soon to a LATAM country, or if there is a Spanish speaker you are falling in love with.

Here I will list the different translations and ways to say I love you in Spanish in order from the most intense feeling to how to say I love you as a friend.

Amar

Saying te amo to someone is the biggest expression of love. There is no other word or phrase to expense an intense love.

Amar is this feeling that overpasses anything. As simple as that. Amar to someone means that you can’t imagine life without the other.

Amar also means that you will protect them and make everything you can to have them safe and sound. This term can apply to express love to your mom, dad, siblings, your kids and your partner.

The meaning of AMAR is so, so strong, you better keep it for your special one.

Pst, pst… a serious Mexican can take a while to tell to you this word to you, especially if you are a foreign one. They want to make sure you both are in the same boat and don’t scare you with such a big feeling.

Amardeep Parmar probably doesn’t know yet but the first four letters of his name mean LOVE. Yes, in CAPS. And then if you are a Spanglish speaker like me, you know what “deep” means. Lovely name all of Amardeeps out there.

QUERER

Saying te Quiero, is a fair word to express your gratitude and appreciation to a family member or a friend you recently meet.

Querer to someone means that you want this person to be your friend, to have a nice friendship-like relationship.

The people you say te quiero, are the ones you care about but don’t have a deep attachment with. This could be the entry-level in a relationship.

Although, if te quiero is followed by pero como amigos, means that your crush is leaving you in the friendzone. The translation is: I love you but like friends. — Didn’t you heard a heart crushing in two

But since this te quiero reflects appreciation, you can easily querer to anyone. So if you go to Mexico, it is easy to find someone who loves you pretty soon, please don’t run away if a latino expresses their love for you saying te quiero.

TQM, TKM, are the short of te quiero. Also, in a casual chat, you can also write te cu eme. Pretty sure the other one will understand.

Although, QUERER means “to want”

This is the translation you will find in the dictionary.

And you and I know what it means to say I want you. However, in Spanish will not be understood in a sexual way, unless you add some context. Otherwise, te quiero will remain like this tender love you have for a friend.

There is a song by a Mexican singer that says:

Casi todos sabemos querer pero pocos sabemos amar. Amar y querer no es igual. Amar es sufrir, querer es gozar.

Which translates to:

Almost everyone knows how to love, but few of us know how TO LOVE. TO LOVE and to love isn’t the same. TO LOVE is to suffer, to love is joy.

You can make your own conclusions about this singer’s love life. Here is the video with lyrics if you want to sing it too.

Me gustas

This is an innocent way to say I am falling in love with you.

Me gustas means that you like the physical appearance of a person and the way they treat you.

Me gustas is the equivalent to I like this or that in English.

Although I knot that in English you say I like you to someone you like being with. But in Spanish, we have another word for that level of likeness.

Generally, me gustas don’t have a sexual connotation but refer more to an innocent kind of love.

This is a term you can say to your crush on the first date and they will not freak out. Saying me gustas to somebody means that you are willing to get to know them better to see what happens in the future.

Me caes bien

This term is closer to the regular I like you in English.

You can say me caes bien to basically everybody. However, it is not fun when you say Me gustas and the other person replies: me caes bien. This will only mean that the other person has any interest in you other than a friendship.

You can say me caes bien to someone you just met and if you are spending fun time together and you’d like to have a friendship with.

For example. If you are a straight woman, you can say me caes bien to a man and they will not think that you are flirting with him. So this term is for establishing a friendship only.

It is true that after saying me caes bien, you can pass to second base and say me gustas, and so on until you achieve a home run and you finally say te amo.

Now It’s Your Turn

Hopefully, this article helps you to figure out what is the status of your relationship with a Spanish speaker.

In Spanish, love can have different hues depending on the intensity of the feeling and the intentions that both lovers has.

As a fluent English speaker, I can tell that it can be confusing to express true feelings.

Not only because English is a foreign language but also because English has not all these words we have in Spanish to define from a kind of passion love from a friendship kind of love.

Luckily, I never had to experience an awkward situation where I had to deal with these romantic scenarios. This is because my boyfriend also speaks Spanish.

Now you have over one word to express the diverse shades of love you have for all your lovers. I mean, all your beloved ones.

