Morocco is a Must-Visit for Every Single or Married Man With Kids

Every man needs some R&R once in a while, whether it’s just a quick break from your boring work routine or a full-on rugged adventure that’s always been on your bucket list. Maybe you want to impress your significant other with a romantic holiday. Or perhaps you’re a married guy who wants to treat your family to a wholesome yet exciting trip.

In any case, when you need a break from the ordinary, there’s one place where you can find everything you’re looking for in an adventure: Morocco.

Have a look at this new travel video “Morocco 4K” to get an idea of some of the most incredible experiences Morocco has to offer as a travel destination.

For the man who just needs a change of scenery, this Northern African nation’s beautiful sights alone are enough to make you forget the monotony of everyday life. Part of the Sahara Desert is in Morocco, which means a trip to this country isn’t complete without a visit to those spectacular sand dunes. Believe us when we say it’s unlike anything you normally see in your daily life, and it will take your breath away!

Now if you’re the rugged and sporty kind of guy who’s not content with just looking at the scenery, Morocco has a lot of thrilling adventures to offer you – right there on the Sahara dunes and elsewhere. Let’s start with what must be the most quintessentially Moroccan desert experience of all: camel rides. Or how about sandboarding on the dunes? Horseback rides are popular as well, and are an exhilarating, high-speed way to explore the scenic beaches of Essaouira.

And speaking of high speed, why not hop on an ATV and test your driving skills on the sands of the Sahara? For an even more exciting escapade, get off the usual tourist routes by taking a multi-day 4×4 trek through the mountain villages and palm groves of the country.

That’s not to say that rugged adventures are all that Morocco has to offer. If you prefer to walk away from the wild side, especially if you’re a dad traveling with kids, there are a lot of slower yet equally interesting activities that your whole family can enjoy. In Marrakech alone, the exotic sights and sounds in the Medina and souks offer a feast for the senses, not to mention great shopping!

A few hours from Marrakech is Ait Ben Haddou, an ancient village that provides an awe-inspiring insight into Moroccan culture, history, and architecture. But if that doesn’t impress you, maybe this piece of trivia will: Game of Thrones, Gladiator, and a number of other Hollywood movies filmed there (yes, that’s why it feels like you’ve seen it before!).

With terrain as gorgeous as Morocco’s, it’s only fitting that you enjoy it from all possible angles, including from above. That is why a hot air balloon ride over Marrakech should be on your to-do list – it would be so romantic if you’re with your S.O., and such a fun family activity if you’re with your kids!

Last, but certainly not the least exciting, are the beaches of Essaouria. When you’ve tried all the adventures and taken in all the sights, nothing beats a good old relaxing day at the beach!

This short-travel film “Morocco 4K” is created by award-winning filmmakers Jake Rich and Anna Chahuneau, the founders of Not Just Colour. Its purpose is to inspire people to love traveling again when the pandemic is over.

