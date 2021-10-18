Plan Your Travels Efficiently

—

Have you ever had this light after-taste of frustration after the supposedly pleasant and interesting trip? One of the pegs to hang a thing on could be a discrepancy between expectations and reality. Fortunately, there is a good way to solve this problem. You should read about the place where you are going on the resource UsefulTravelArticles.com. There are thousands of articles about different countries and resorts. Let’s look at Crete as an example for your next tour. This island is full of interesting destinations and picturesque views.

What points on the map are a must-visit?

Crete is a cradle of European civilization, the place of Zeus’ birth, and the motherland of Minotaur’s myth. On UsefulTravelArticles.com you can find information about such categories:

– historic cities like Heraklion, Chania, Rethymno, Ierapetra, etc., and interesting places to visit there like Rimondi Fountain (Rethymno), Venetian Fortress (Ierapetra), Kornarou Square (Heraklion), and so on.

– museums like Archaeological Museum Of Chania, Lychnostatis Open Air Museum in Hersonissos, Museum Of Religious Art In The Church Of Saint Catherine in Heraklion, etc.

– picturesque corners as Spinalonga island, village Fodele, Lake Kurna, Matala resort village, Milona gorge, Idea cave, and dozens of other destinations.

– archeological points of interest among which are Knossos Palace, Ancient Eleutherna city, ruins of Gortyna, Phaistos Palace, and so on.

– hieratic objects as Moni Gonia, Chrysoskalitissa, Vrontisi, Preveli monasteries, Nerantze mosque, and dozens of other temples.

– places to enjoy free time like Valley of a Thousand Windmills, Aquarium ”Aquaworld” or Water Park ” Water City “.

You can find anything that suits your tastes and plan what you want to visit. This will help you to get as many positive emotions as possible and be completely satisfied with your travel. Incidentally, Crete is an interesting place to visit for Americans. It is the largest island of Greece with unique cultural assumptions that are very different from American. Inspect UsefulTravelArticles.com and find the best place for your next tour!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Kyryk Oleksandr.

Shutterstock