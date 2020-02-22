—
At A Glance:
Find upscale comfort and convenience when you stay at Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel. The property offers upscale accommodations with premium entertainment amenities like flat-screen televisions and Wi-Fi. Having a beautiful pool, fitness center, and restaurant onsite, every minute is rest assured grand time.
You Should Know:
- Hotel-wide Wi-Fi
- Free parking
- Child-friendly with kids’ club (surcharge)
- Pet-friendly with restrictions
- Complimentary area shuttle
- Great meal and beverage entrees at onsite Red Fire Restaurant
- Seasonal outdoor pool and fitness facilities of recreation
- Well-equipped modern meeting rooms
- Fax, print, and copy services in the business center
In and Around:
- Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater is less than 3 kilometers from the hotel
- Opulent Park Meadows Mall features upscale dining and shopping opportunities
- Only 15 minutes to Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Feel a VIP when visiting Cherry Hills Country Club
- Catch an awaited soccer match with friends at Kennedy Soccer Complex
- Let the kids enjoy activities in the children’s club while you finish work in the business center
- Take a dip in the pool while enjoying drinks from the bar
—
Photo: Shutterstock
