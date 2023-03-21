—

Kiev, the capital city of Ukraine, is a vibrant and historic destination that attracts tourists from around the world. One of the best ways to explore this beautiful city is by renting a car and driving along the scenic routes. In this article, we will explore the best scenic routes to explore with a rental car in Kiev, highlighting the must-see attractions and breathtaking views.

Rent a car and explore Kiev’s scenic routes

Kiev is a city that offers a wide range of scenic routes that are perfect for a drive in a rental car. Here are some of the best scenic routes to explore:

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Route

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Route is a 10-kilometer scenic drive that takes you to the historic Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Monastery. The route passes through the charming streets of Pechersk and offers stunning views of the Dnieper River. At the monastery, you can explore the underground catacombs and admire the impressive architecture.

Podilsky Tovtry National Park Route

The Podilsky Tovtry National Park Route is a 100-kilometer drive that takes you through the picturesque landscapes of western Ukraine. The route passes through charming villages, rolling hills, and scenic forests. You can also stop at the stunning Kamenets-Podilsky Castle, which is one of Ukraine’s most famous landmarks.

Mezhyhirya Residence Route

The Mezhyhirya Residence Route is a 30-kilometer drive that takes you to the former residence of the ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. The route offers stunning views of the Dnieper River and the surrounding countryside. At the residence, you can explore the opulent mansion and the beautiful parkland that surrounds it.

The Golden Gate Route

The Golden Gate Route is a 5-kilometer drive that takes you to the Golden Gate, a historic gateway that was built in the 11th century. The route passes through the charming streets of the old city and offers stunning views of Kiev’s skyline. At the Golden Gate, you can explore the museum and learn about the history of Kiev.

Lavra – Mariinsky Park Route

The Lavra – Mariinsky Park Route is a 15-kilometer scenic drive that takes you through the historic Lavra Monastery and Mariinsky Park. The route offers stunning views of the Dnieper River and the city skyline. At the monastery, you can explore the impressive architecture and art collections. Mariinsky Park is a perfect spot for a picnic or a relaxing walk.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Kiev is a city that offers a wide range of scenic routes that are perfect for exploring with a rental car. The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Route, Podilsky Tovtry National Park Route, Mezhyhirya Residence Route, The Golden Gate Route, and Lavra – Mariinsky Park Route are just a few of the best routes that offer stunning views and must-see attractions. Rent a car and explore these scenic routes to discover the beauty of Kiev and its surroundings.

