The New York Pass Review

We all love a city break, but what we don’t love are the prices. A fun-filled attraction-packed trip can set you back a decent chunk of cash and we’re always keen to try and find you ways to save – which is exactly what the New York Pass promises to do. They offer an all-inclusive sightseeing pass that includes over 100 New York attractions and allows you to choose from 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 or 10-day options – whichever best suits your trip, your budget and your bucket list!

Want to get the inside scoop on all things New York Pass ? We gave the pass a try on a recent trip to the Big Apple, so just keep reading for our take!

What exactly is a sightseeing pass?

The idea of a sightseeing pass is that you pay one price for access to a whole selection of attractions and experiences. The benefit of this is that you’ll be able to save money compared to buying individual tickets separately. There are a few different brands offering this type of pass, but right now the New York Pass is the one with the best Trustpilot rating – excellent with 4.5/5 stars.

How does the New York Pass work?

The New York Pass is an all-inclusive pass, which means you pick the number of days you want to have a pass for and then you can visit as many attractions as you want. All-inclusive passes are a great option for New York as there are so many things to do and see, and the New York Pass’s attraction line-up will allow you to ticket off bucket list favorites, like the Empire State Building or Top of the Rock, and also discover hidden gems of the city.

How do you get the pass?

The New York Pass is available to buy online and is a totally digital pass. Once you’ve bought one from their website, you’ll get a confirmation email with a link to download the app, if you haven’t already. It’s super straightforward to sync a pass to the app and then you’re good to go. The app has all the info you need on what you can visit, opening hours, what you’ll need to book for, and where everything is.

If you’re a fan of a more old-school experience that’s cool too. You can download and print a copy of your pass and use that to get into attractions instead. They even have a downloadable guide with a list of all the attractions you can visit – it also explains which ones need reservations and how to make them.

How does the New York Pass save you money?

We tried out a 3-day pass, following the itinerary they have on their website. We got to visit a bunch of NYC highlights including The Empire State Building and One World Observatory, and also tried a fun interactive experience called THE RIDE, along with a few others. All together the separate attraction tickets would’ve cost $433.55, but the 3-day New York Pass cost us $239 – saving us almost $200! Not bad right

What attractions can you visit?

The New York Pass has a long list of attractions that you can choose from. They have iconic New York attractions like the Empire State Buiding, Edge, the American Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), and super fun experiences like seeing a New York Yankees Game or getting an all-access tour of Madison Square Garden.

One of the things we loved about the pass is that you can find one-of-a-kind experiences and smaller attractions you’ve never even heard of, as well as being able to tick off the big bucket list favorites.

So, do we recommend it?

Totally! Everything we wanted to see was on there, as well as some fun experiences we wouldn’t even have thought of. Plus, we saved money which was the main thing we were hoping for from the pass. It was also super easy to use with the app and our pass even got us in faster than other people at some of the attractions.

We would definitely get New York Passes again for a sightseeing trip to the city – it was a great companion for city break planning, budgeting and exploring!

