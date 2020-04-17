The Perfect Monte Carlo Vacation

—

There are so many gorgeous holiday locations in the world, but one that is sometimes overlooked is found on the French Riviera among the many gorgeous coastal towns and villages. Monte Carlo is synonymous with celebrities, wealth, elegance and more. The ultimate holiday destination is located in the tiny country of Monaco. It plays home to millionaires, with over 30% of those living there thought fall into the category. It has been controlled since 1297 by the same royal family. It is so iconic that it is the perfect backdrop for many films and featured in Never Say Never Again in 1983 and Goldeneye in 1995 both of which are James Bond classics.

Getting There

One of the reasons this is such an in-demand holiday location is the ease in which it can be accessed. For those with a helipad, it is a seven-minute flight from the airport at Nice Cote d’Azur International Airport. Alternatively, you can take the bus which is an express service. The area is also served by trains from Paris or Milan, taking approximately 6 1/2 hours from the former and 5 1/2 hours from the latter; perfect for a lazy cross-country exploration. On arrival, it is much easier to stick to public transport, transport links are good and there is no need to clog up the roads with your own vehicle. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the electric bike hire scheme which functions on a province-wide network and is ideal for making your way around the beaches and more.

What to Do

Aside from just standing and staring at the beautiful surroundings, there is plenty to do in Monte Carlo. The Oceanographic Museum is worth a look, the Temple of the Sea is how it is known among locals, and it features a large aquarium with over 4000 different species of fish, a sharp lagoon and some pretty impressive whale skeletons all built into the rock face. You may have seen the changing of the guards at Buckingham Palace, but in Monaco, you can see the changing of the guards at the Prince’s Palace. It is open to the public, so you are allowed in to have a good look around. It is a 15th-century building with white stone towers and chapels among other things. For motorheads you will also find a collection of over 100 antique classic cars, it is a private collection, but you are allowed to look. If cars are your thing you can rent a luxury motor, flip the top down, and replay the famous film scene from To Catch a Thief, along the Grand Corniche retracing the steps of Grace Kelly and Cary Grant. If you really love cars, the Grand Prix is staged here each year, but it is extremely busy and certainly not the island to be on at that time if you are not a petrol head. Thankfully it only lasts for four days, so you have plenty of opportunities to head out during other times of the year. There is also some pretty perfect shopping, located at the pavilions Monte Carlo and home to many different luxury brands including Alistair McQueen and Saint Laurent.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Where to Stay

There are some amazing boutique hotels and five-star residences in Monte Carlo. Hotel Hermitage is one of the best, it is all about the glitz and glamour. It has one of the most famous lobbies in the world, certainly within Europe. It was designed by the Gustave Eiffel and has a glass-domed cupola and is gleaming white giving it a really amazing once-in-a-lifetime look and feel. you should definitely also check out Thermes Marins Monte Carlo spa, where you can book in for some serious pamper time including cryotherapy. This is a revolutionary cold treatment where you will spend two minutes sat at -110°C in a cold chamber. It might sound like torture, but it is actually an amazing treatment to relieve jet lag, muscle disease and stress.

When to Visit

A little tip, it is actually excellent to head to Monaco during off-season time. It’s not cold, even in January it maintains temperatures in the 70s, and the sunshine is most days. You will get some amazing off-season offers, and during January you can also see the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival. In March there is the Rose Ball which was started by the amazing Princess Grace in 1954 and you can put your glad rags on and join the dancing. Of course, it is beautiful all year round, but it can get a lot busier, so off-season is actually a lovely time to be there and enjoy the peace and tranquillity.

Monte Carlo has so much to offer, including Lorvotte beach, the casino, and much more. If you haven’t been you should certainly be adding it to your bucket list today.

—

This content is brought to you by Vjaceslavs Smirnovs.

Photo: Shutterstock