Thinking of a Bus Charter? Five Points that Deserve Attention

Bus charters are a great solution to make our travel plans simpler… if we know what to pay attention before hiring them. Here is a list of topics to pay attention in order to make your experience free of bad surprises

Bus charter makes your trip easier

Accommodations, sights to visit, places to eat, things to buy, money to spend… traveling plans have so many variables that we may feel overwhelmed trying to address them all. While transportation is only another one of them, we have a tendency to overlook it because it is always possible to resort to public transportation and/or ride-sharing apps.

Unfortunately, what should be a quick and easy solution frequently ends up doing more harm than good. After all, there is always a chance to miss the bus or the train, it is easy to get lost depending on where you are, some regions are not friendly enough for you to ask for directions, and touristic places usually drive up the price of app rides.

In theory, bus charters provide a safe and reliable means of transportation, so they could help with all of that. In practice, however, there is always a chance of something not happening as planned. This article is going to show you common sources of problems along with how BCS Travel works to make your bus charter in Europe a positive experience.

Does the company’s quote include all expenses?

It is common knowledge that going for the cheapest option available does not usually bring a good experience. However, the fact that we are overwhelmed with so many decisions to make, as it was mentioned in the beginning, and most of them imply spending more and more money, sometimes we feel tempted to cut expenses as much as possible.

We can illustrate the issue here with a popular saying: there is no such thing as free lunch. In short, companies may reach extremely low prices by excluding some services we take for granted so as to charge extra in case you need them. In bus charters, common ones are parking and toll fees, meals inside the bus, and any type of travel insurance.

You should keep in mind that companies are entirely allowed to choose what they include in their estimate; it would only be wrong to mislead you or to downright lie to you. The best tool you have to avoid this type of problem is simply reading the fine print of the service contract. That will keep you informed of what exactly the company offers.

What is the company’s cancellation policy?

Even though we are making plans of all types to ensure that the trip will run smoothly, it will always be possible for something new to happen and you end up unable to effectively go on it. Once again, there is nothing wrong with that: the important thing to keep in mind, in this case, is what you can do in terms of canceling your trip.

Each bus charter company has its own rules when it comes to time frames for canceling the trip reservation, the possibility to transfer your package to another person and, even more importantly, questions about refunds: what the conditions are to obtain them at all, how much would you actually get, and how would them come to you.

All this information must be included in the service contract provided by the company, so the first step here is to read it carefully. In case you do not find some information or do not fully understand it, it is perfectly fine to contact the company and request further explanation. Withholding any part of information would clearly be a red flag for the company.

How does the company proceed in case of a breakdown?

There is always a chance that the bus will have a mechanical problem on the road. Good companies service their fleet regularly, but nothing can absolutely prevent such issues. As a result, the best the passengers can do is choose a trustworthy company, above all, and keep in mind what possibilities they have in order to deal with such an event.

Some companies send an alternate bus to take the passengers and resume the service, while others prefer to drive them back home and issue a refund. Either way, it is also possible that the event takes place overnight, which would imply accommodating the passengers at a nearby hotel. Those are all variables to consider in this situation.

Cheap bus charter services often have smaller coverage in that regard, which means that there will be some other expenses coming out of your pocket. That situation is only acceptable if you were informed beforehand, whether by the company asking questions yourself. Doing so will allow you to handle the event with much less stress.

How does the company proceed in case of an accident?

Most of us do not even want to think of such a possibility and that is completely understandable. However, we also know we just have to do it. Chartered buses are large and heavy vehicles which travel at relatively high speeds on roads which are not always well-kept. Unfortunately, there will always be the chance of an accident.

First of all, you should keep all the necessary contacts easy to be reached, of course – they can be the local emergency number, the appropriate number of your health insurance, and close people. When it comes to the bus charter company, you must learn exactly how much it is going to help in order to better prepare yourself.

While some companies simply have the driver call the emergency number, others keep real-time contact with the driver and track the vehicle’s route to detect an accident right away and provide assistance before you even think of it. This is probably the best argument to encourage you to only hire high-quality bus charter companies.

How can I verify the company’s overall quality?

Bus charter companies are supposedly proud of what they do, so they should pose no barriers to people who want to learn about that. Therefore, if you ever come across a company which deflects basic questions about its operation or downright denies basic information in that regard, you can definitely consider that a bright red flag.

Parallel to that, if you feel that you need to see the vehicles yourself before hiring the bus charter in Germany, go ahead. Ask the company, set a date, and go do it. You may also ask about what safety items are there, how often the vehicles are serviced and other similar questions. Trustworthy companies will never refuse to collaborate with that.

You should only keep in mind that the effective way to do that requires legwork. If you only browse the very company’s website, you will only have biased information. Contacting other users whether online or in person is always useful. In case you hear complaints, it will be interesting to share them and see how the company has dealt with them.

BCS Travel is prepared to assist you

We could simply say that we use email, phone call, WhatsApp, and an online form so you can select the easiest way to make contact with us and that, once we agree with you on the service and the budget that we are going to provide you, there will be no extra charges of any type.

We could add that we only recruit trained bilingual professionals and that we have a 24/7 hotline ready to assist with everything, not to mention that our buses use the latest safety equipment and are serviced before every single trip to ensure they are in top shape before going on a trip.

We could even conclude by mentioning we have over ten years of experience with bus charter in Europe and that our expertise and flexibility have earned us the trust of big companies such as Audi, Hyundai, and Microsoft. But we do not want you to just take our word on it, of course.

Feel free to ask questions. Request any additional information you want. Ask other people, get their opinions, search our name on the Internet. Once you absolutely feel safe about hiring our services, you will be free to simply relax, forget your worries and have a wonderful travel experience.

