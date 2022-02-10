Top 11 Things You Need To Know Before Visiting Alaska

—

Are you planning a trip to Alaska? If you haven’t heard, Alaska is a fantastic American state with breathtaking landscapes and seascapes, as well as mountains and flowers that will steal your heart!

Traveling to Alaska is a whole different experience than usual. This state is so diverse and has a lot to offer. Each day will reveal new gems and adventures for you to explore and try.

Alaska boasts some of the country’s largest national parks and millions of acres of unspoiled wilderness. Even if you could view a million acres every day, it would take a year to see the entire state!

You know the rule, every successful trip requires a solid plan. Read on to learn 11 of the most important tips to know before traveling to Alaska to enjoy the most it has to offer.

Alaska Isn’t Full of Snowmen

Summer and shoulder months, such as May and September, are the most popular times to visit Alaska.

Most probably, when you visit Alaska for the first time, you will be under the impression that there will be snowmen and igloos everywhere, but this won’t be the case. However, Alaska differs widely depending on when and where you will be visiting it:

In July, for example, the average temperature in Anchorage (South Central Alaska) is a pleasant 65 degrees. Fairbanks (Alaska’s Interior) has seen temperatures as high as 80 degrees, while Sitka (Southeast Alaska) has about 60 degrees.

It all depends on the location you want to visit and what time of year you plan to visit Alaska.

You Should Go Fishing in Alaska

Alaska is home to 627 fish species, including a variety of salmon, trout, and halibut. It offers one of the most spectacular saltwater and freshwater fishing opportunities. You can even go ice fishing if you want. You just need a fishing rod and a reel, and you’re ready to go!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can opt-in for multi-day fishing packages. If it’s not suitable for you, you can go for daily or half-day fishing trips. If you’re visiting Alaska in winter, you can rent some fishing gear and join a guided ice fishing trip on Alaska’s lakes under the northern lights.

Alaska Has the largest national park in the United States

I’m sure you’ve never heard of the United States’ largest national park. The Wrangell-St. Elias National Park is the country’s largest national park, with 13.2 million acres. It’s more than six times the size of Yellowstone National Park!

Wrangell-St. Elias has glaciers, a diverse animal population, and one of the country’s highest peaks at over 18,000 feet.

Not only that, but Alaska is home to the country’s three biggest parks .

You Need a Map

It takes so long to travel between sites in Alaska because there are so few roads and routes to select from. I’d advise you to look at a map as you plan your trip to Alaska. If you reside in the Lower 48 or elsewhere in the world, the roads and routes aren’t quite as different as you might anticipate.

There is just one true road from Anchorage to Denali: the Parks Highway. Instead of going that route, you might travel the Glenn Highway to Richardson for a lengthy, multi-day journey. Make sure you research driving directions and car seat laws in Alaska before you go.

There are no interstates in Alaska (since it is not connected to any other states), and all of the major routes (there are only 9) are named. As you plan your Alaska schedule, keep in mind that there is no faster or less picturesque route. The trip is an integral component of the whole experience. You only get those somewhat meandering, stunningly lovely paths in Alaska, and you’re going to enjoy it.

You Can’t Predict The Rain

Always be prepared for the possibility of rain, and don’t put too much faith in the weather prediction because it can change at any time.

Because Alaska is the biggest state in the United States, rainfall varies based on location and time of year. May has the least amount of rain in the state, while September has the highest. But, regardless of when you visit, I recommend keeping rain gear on hand.

Decide Which Season is Best for Your Plans

Summer in Alaska isn’t as hot or humid as it is in other parts of the United States. However, summer and the other seasons each provide a unique experience:

Summer

Most travelers visit Alaska during the summer season . Warmer temperatures and the midnight sun are great.

Fall

People who wish to enjoy the last of the excellent summer light with the possibility of snowy winter sports should go in the fall.

Winter

Winter is Alaska’s second most popular tourist season, owing to opportunities to see the aurora borealis and participate in winter-only activities like dog sledding and ice fishing.

Spring

Because it is such a fleeting season, spring is sometimes ignored as a good time to visit Alaska. However, when the snow and ice begin to melt, you may sneak in and experience Alaska before the summer tourists arrive.

Restaurants Close Early

Eating is one of the great things to do on a trip. You need to try the special meals and the famous restaurants at your destination.

Keep in mind that many Alaskan eateries close as early as 8 p.m. while arranging your vacation. If you’re planning on eating out in Alaska and like a later meal, make sure they’re open before you go!

Seeing Wild Animals Isn’t That Easy

While visiting Alaska, witnessing wild creatures like black bears, grizzly bears, moose, and elk is on almost everyone’s bucket list. However, during your trip, you may not get the chance to see even a single animal. Not a single one!

On the other hand, you may see them while traveling down a random road in Alaska on another trip. You may even get into an animal collision accident. It’s all up to you. If you want to see them, most probably you will have to search.

Booking a tour may be your best choice if you want the odds to be in your favor. While Alaska is home to tens of thousands of brown and black bears, you are unlikely to encounter them without these tours.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A bear viewing excursion is an excellent option. Because you are generally flown to some random spot with the finest viewing options, these tend to be on the costly side. Because organizers usually know where to find the best viewing sites, some of them can even provide guarantees.

Chargers Are a Must for Road Trips

On a road trip, the last thing you want to worry about is your phone dying while you’re enjoying the sights.

While printed maps of the region are useful, you should always have a vehicle charger with you on the trip to avoid any problems that may emerge due to the lack of a phone.

Check the Gas Stations Before You Go

Before setting off on a road trip through Alaska, double-check that there are lots of petrol stations along the way.

There are several areas in Alaska where you can rarely find a petrol station for your car. For instance, There are few petrol stations between Valdez and Fairbanks.

This is one of the most crucial things to know before visiting Alaska because cell coverage might be spotty (and nobody wants to be stranded on the side of the road!).

And if you’re considering driving on Alaska’s loneliest roadway, Dalton Highway, keep in mind that there’s a 240-mile section where there’s no petrol!

Don’t Expect to See The Northern Light in All Seasons

Witnessing the northern lights in Alaska—the most prevalent draw for visitors during the winter months—is only possible during the darkest months of the year, which are in the winter season.

You will be disappointed if you plan a vacation to view the aurora in June. Recognize how the months and seasons differ. Plan your first trip to Alaska to include the top experiences on your Alaska bucket list; if that includes seeing the northern lights, you’ll need to include an Alaska winter itinerary in your agenda. Then plan another trip, or more trips, for the remainder.

Don’t Hope to Try Everything in a Single Visit

Alaska is a huge state, and the most popular sights are dispersed around the state. A trip from Juneau to Anchorage, for example, takes over two hours, and Denali is another four hours north.

Don’t exhaust yourself by attempting to see everything at once. If you do, you’ll find yourself spending more time boarding aircraft, boats, and buses and less time admiring the countryside and searching for wildlife. Give each region its own vacation if you can afford it for the finest experience.

—

This content is brought to you by Anne Davis.

iStockPhoto