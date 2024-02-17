Top 8 Singapore Travel Hacks You Might Need In 2024

—

Are you planning to go on a Singapore trip this year? Great! Singapore is one of the largest ports located in Southeast Asia. This city-state is highly famous for its global financial center and other mesmerizing sites. Additionally, it is preferable for various fun and adventurous activities, making it important for you to buy travel insurance before visiting the place with your loved ones.

In case you are searching for other travel hacks that will make your Singapore trip secure and stress-free, keep reading.

What Are the 8 Travel Hacks to Apply on Your Singapore Trip?

Singapore is a vibrant destination to visit, where you will witness various modern skylines along with mouthwatering cuisine and diverse culture. Aside from this, it is one of the most expensive cities to visit in the entire globe. However, by considering all the following intelligent travel tips, you can save a lot of money and make your trip hassle-free.

1. Use EZ-Link Card

You should use an EZ-Link card instead of cash as it is cost-saving. Before applying for the card, you need to have a clear idea about the same. It is a smart card you can recharge and use as a payment mode in various public transports when visiting Singapore.

For example, if you transfer from bus to bus or to MRT (MASS Rapid Transit), it will be considered a single journey, and the transport fare is calculated accordingly. Remember, you can make five transfers within a single journey.

2. Shop at Local Markets

Singapore has evidently become one of the most vibrant and busiest shopping hubs in Asia. The local markets of this place are an affordable place to roam and shop as you like.

No matter what you want, stylish handbags or trendy jewelry pieces, you will get them all in Singapore’s local markets at affordable price tags. Henceforth, if you are planning to fly off to Singapore, make sure to shop from their local street hawkers to get the best essence of their culture.

3. Buy Travel Insurance

Buying travel insurance is quite simple and convenient. You will get a variety of options to choose from as per your trip duration, activities, etc. Sudden incidents can happen anytime and anywhere thus, you must secure your trip by opting for insurance.

Choosing the right insurance type and policy can be tricky. Henceforth, do detailed research and comparison before you buy insurance. If you want to know some of the tips on how to choose the right policy, read the latter part of this blog.

4. Explore Street Food Stalls

There are numerous fancy and multi-cuisine restaurants where you can experience a luxurious dine-in experience. Although such food outlets can be costly, try out Singapore’s street foods. Such food in this city is much more affordable and beautifully brings out the essence of its culture and people.

Moreover, there are common air-conditioned food halls where you can chill and taste authentic Singaporean food. Additionally, you will get to see varied placards [ranging from A (best) to D 9 (a risk)] outside each stall given by the Food Hygiene Department of Singapore.

5. Book Budget Hotels

One of the expensive things to face during your international trip to Singapore is its hotels. However, you can opt for pocket-friendly options, such as motels and homestays, to save some money from your trip budget. Besides, book your accommodations beforehand to get cheaper deals.

Other than this, you will get various hostels where you can stay and save a lot of your money. Besides, most hostels offer complimentary breakfasts, decent toiletries, free WiFi, etc. Additionally, you can stay in capsule hotels, which have become a trend to follow worldwide, as they offer budget-friendly accommodation in Singapore.

6. Claim a Tax Refund

According to the Tourist Refund Scheme, you can claim tax refunds on all your purchases in Singapore. For instance, if you have shopped for more than S$100 (including GST), you can claim a rebate of up to 9% of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) you paid.

One can collect up to three same-day bills to meet a minimum purchase of $100. You must note that all the receipts or bills must be of shops bearing the same shop name and GST number.

7. Drink Tap Water

Singapore’s tap water is safe, clean and healthy to drink, helping you save some of your money on buying water bottles. Always carry empty bottles everywhere you go so that you fill those whenever you see a water refilling station nearby.

8. Do Not Tip

Whenever you visit Singapore, avoid tipping in restaurants and other food outlets. Most of the cafes and eateries charge a service fee of 10% for which tipping is not mandatory in this city. However, you can tip if you strongly feel like doing so.

Why Do You Need Travel Insurance for Singapore?

Singapore is a tourist hub, with various beautiful places and activities to do. Additionally, it has become the most famous honeymoon destination for the people of India. You must always be ready for any type of emergency because you never know what happens next.

That’s the reason every traveler must opt for travel insurance for Singapore to secure their trip days. Below are some points that give you a comprehensive idea about what types of coverage you can get from such an insurance policy.

Loss or delay luggage

Involuntary accidents

Human-made disasters

Medical emergency

Passport lost

Cash or other valuable belongings lost

Cancelled or delayed flight/trip

How to Choose the Right Travel Insurance?

In case you are looking for a detailed guide on how to choose the right travel insurance policy for your Singapore trip, keep reading the pointers below.

You must go through the insurance policy’s claim limit before buying

Choose a policy as per the activities and destinations included in your itinerary.

You must ensure that your insurance policy covers your Singapore trip’s entire duration.

Choose the policy type (annual or single policy) as per your frequency of traveling.

You must go through all the inclusions and exclusions of the policy.

Do not forget to read all the terms and conditions of the policy.

Compare prices and check online customer reviews of the policy.

What Is the Best Time to Visit Singapore?

Singapore remains busy throughout the year with varied tourists from across the globe. However, starting from December to June is the best time to visit this beautiful place. In February, March and April, this place experiences the dry season.

You will get minimum rain, low humidity and soothing sun rays. Thus, if you choose to visit Singapore at this time of the year, you will be able to enjoy sightseeing without any problem. However, if you hate crowded places then plan your trip between July to November.

What Are the Famous Places to Visit In Singapore?

Whether you are a nature lover or an enthusiast of man-made creations, you will get everything in Singapore. This city is diverse in culture as it welcomes people from varied nationalities. Most of its architectures are highly influenced by modern designs. If you are wondering which places and activities to include in your Singapore trip itinerary, read below.

Famous Places in Singapore

Sentosa Island Marina Bay Sands Singapore Zoo Botanical Garden Singapore Flyer Universal Studios Clarke Quay Jewel Changi Airport

Attractive Activities to Do in Singapore

Water Adventure Reverse Bungee River Safari Night Safari

Shopping Destination in Singapore

Orchard Street Haji Lane China Town Bugis Street Little India Mustafa Centre Anchorpoint Shopping Centre

Final Takeaway

One must remember that you must apply for a Singapore entry visa before visiting this city. However, visitors with diplomatic and official passports are exempted from this entry requirement. Overall, make sure you add travel insurance to the list while you are planning the itineraries of this trip. This will secure your trip from any additional financial strain and other stress.

