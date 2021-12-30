Travel’s Calculated Comeback

—

Travel and tourism continue to recuperate from the severe hit the industry sustained due to COVID-19. While the pandemic is not yet fully behind us, people are eager to resume traveling, even if it will look different than it did before. Every country has its own set of requirements regarding vaccinations, COVID testing, quarantine, and mask-wearing. Undeterred, many people are willing to jump through any hoops necessary to make travel possible. Travel’s comeback is tentative and subject to change, with the latest COVID variant Omicron making headlines, leading to continued ups and downs regarding travel restrictions for certain destinations.

What are people’s primary reasons for traveling during these unpredictable times? Pent-up wanderlust is a significant motivator for travel today. Many people want to travel any time the COVID situation appears relatively stable, no longer taking for granted the ability to take a trip at will. Others are eager to go on long-overdue vacations they had postponed during the height of COVID. Some people yearn to get together with friends and loved ones they haven’t seen in far too long.

Flights are filling up, with some great deals available internationally and domestically. Hotels of all sizes are booking rooms for guests and conference-goers. Cruising is also picking up, with several countries allowing yachts, superyachts, and charter boats to sail their territorial waters once again. Travel stocks are showing signs of reopening, but one of the smartest way to invest in this new generation of travel may still be a more diversified travel ETF. Let’s take a closer look at the trends of travel recovery.

Alternative Adventures

While travel is resuming, it will be different than it was before. The worldwide pause in travel due to COVID has made people contemplate their values and vacation more intentionally. While getting away was once viewed as a break from reality, a pleasure trip without purpose may feel outdated today. Many current travelers seek meaningful, unique experiences.

What are some of the popular alternative ways to travel? Let’s delve into some of the travel trends that continue to gain popularity.

Environmentally-conscious travel

As people become more aware of the impact of climate change, travelers seek to make environmentally conscious choices. Eco-conscious travel begins as early as the planning stages. When choosing a destination, eco-conscious travelers will want to consider places less likely to be harmed by their visit. This can take travelers significantly off the beaten path. Limiting luggage is another eco-friendly choice as it cuts back on the amount of jet fuel needed to transport people’s belongings with them to their destinations.

There are travel organizations that plant trees at your destination to offset the carbon footprint of your visit. Additional ways to make traveling ecologically responsible are staying at certified “green” hotels and using public transportation at your destination.

Eco-tourism adds a sense of purpose to travel by immersing vacationers in their destination through adventure activities like hiking, kayaking, and interacting with nature. Eco-tourism seeks to minimize harm to the environment while supporting the local population. Travelers today make a conscious effort to avoid objectifying the local population at their destination.

Volunteer Missions

COVID has inspired us to view the world as a global community. Many people want to do good with their free time. Some of today’s travelers prefer to take an active role in the places they visit, aiding the local population through a volunteer vacation. Volunteer trips can be short, 1-2 week visits, or an extended stay of several months or more.

Some opportunities for doing good while traveling include teaching schoolchildren, building homes in a disaster-stricken region, or helping a local farmer. These trips usually involve staying in basic accommodations and being fully immersed in the culture and lifestyle of a destination. Travel with the goal of doing good is a trend likely to continue as people seek to be actively involved and give back to others while vacationing.

Long-Overdue Reunions

Another trend in travel is reunions, particularly around holidays, and at other times as well. People feel that they have missed out on one or two cycles of holiday get-togethers with friends and family and want to make up for lost time. Reunion vacations can take place in your hometown or at a different destination in which you can create new memories together with loved ones.

Reunion travel around the holidays has directly impacted flights and hotel bookings as prices return to normal. This industry surge is expected to continue despite the unpredictability caused by the new variant. COVID imbued many people with a sense of the fragility of life. People don’t want to lose any more precious time waiting to have an emotional reunion with loved ones. Despite travel’s unpredictability, people are determined to get together with those they miss most. Travel to reunite with loved ones will likely persist even in the face of fluctuating travel restrictions.

Rejuvenation Vacations

Another popular trend is travel focused on rejuvenation and regeneration. Travelers seek experiences that let them reconnect with themselves in peace and quiet. Trips to spas, yoga retreats, hikes, and wellness resorts are part of this ongoing trend.

COVID left people feeling depleted and added stress and uncertainty into their lives for a long time. Staying off the grid or taking a pampering trip is a way for people to restore balance and recuperate from all they have endured.

Diversity in Travel

Travel-related merchants and companies are eager to consider diverse customer needs. Today’s traveler demands an experience that is not one-size-fits-all, and the travel industry is listening, eager to cater to the needs of all types of people. Consideration towards people of color, people with disabilities, people with gender differences, and others makes modern travel more inclusive and representative of travelers’ diverse needs and preferences.

This shift in sensibilities means that differences are not simply being accommodated; they are being celebrated. All types of experiences in travel can be adapted or broadened so that a larger base of people can enjoy their post-COVID vacations.

Futuristic Travel

Imagine watching the latest episode of your favorite program and then getting a travel plan based on the show you just watched, complete with activity recommendations. The future is inspiring innovation in travel, with technology and artificial intelligence helping people plan upcoming excursions. Modern innovations in travel will give people targeted vacation recommendations based on their viewing habits.

People have spent a great deal of time anticipating the reopening of the travel industry, planning dream trips, and wondering where they would go when given a chance. These integrations will allow people to make their travel dreams become a reality more seamlessly than ever before.

Investing in Travel

The travel industry has seen significant rises and dips over the past two years. As travel cautiously opens up, companies continue to prioritize health and safety standards while dealing with post-COVID cuts and staff shortages. For now, everyone must determine their threshold for risk when it comes to travel during these times. Travelers should check updates carefully and remember that everything can change from one moment to the next. The industry’s return has been a bumpy road, but the human desire for travel remains strong. Travelers will continue to fly, cruise, and book hotel visits in an effort to explore, reconnect, and see the world. Investing in a travel ETF is a way to diversify one’s portfolio that could pay off in the long run.

