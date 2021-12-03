Tropical Tips: A Lush Holiday Guide to the World’s Top Tropical Destinations

—

When it comes to holidays, nothing beats a tropical destination. The sun, beaches, food, and drink somehow just feel so much better in a tropical location. The only hard part is choosing which tropical destination to visit, as with so many to choose from, making the wrong decision can be a real fear. There are once-in-a-lifetime spots just waiting to be experienced and to help you choose, use this guide to the world’s top tropical destinations.

Fiji

This beautiful archipelago of islands in the South Pacific is one of the most incredible tropical destinations the world has to offer. If you’re looking for your next holiday spot, then look into Fiji holiday packages today. With white-sand beaches, crystal clear water, and world-class resorts, Fiji has everything to offer. There are over 320 islands to explore in this tropical wonderland, and the locals will welcome you with open arms. Whether you’re looking for a tropical adventure or to relax poolside, Fiji should be on top of any travelers list.

Bali

Known for its incredible culture and experiences Bali is a tropical destination that everyone should experience. The perfect balance of party and relaxation, Bali’s distinctively different areas mean you can get more than one holiday from the same tropical destination. Grab yourself a private villa, equipped with your own pool and you’ve got the perfect tropical holiday spot that’s family-friendly too. If you are traveling with no kids, then you will be more than satisfied with the bar scene in Bali.

Hawaii

One of the best spots the United States has to offer, Hawaii is a tropical oasis waiting to be explored. With incredible beaches that offer some of the most amazing conditions, Hawaii is a must if you surf or have been wanting to learn. Hawaii isn’t all beaches and cocktails, some of the best retail shopping can be found in Hawaii as well. This tropical destination is the perfect way to taste the United States and feel like you’re on an island holiday.

The Maldives

No guide to the world’s top tropical destinations would be complete without mentioning the Maldives. Located within the Indian Ocean between India and Sri Lanka, the 26 natural atolls scream luxury, relaxation, and pure peace. The crystal blue water that surrounds your stay will calm even the busiest minds, and the white sand beaches will not disappoint. Snorkeling and diving within this tropical destination are a must and something you’ll never forget.

Tahiti

Heading back to the South Pacific but this time look no further than Tahiti. This beautiful island destination in French Polynesia offers luxury bungalows, crystal clear water, and genuine natural beauty. With relaxation an obvious activity, Tahiti spoils its travelers by offering an array of adventure sports like kayaking, hiking, and for the braver travelers, shark diving. This tropical island is a must-see for any tropical destination lover.

Seychelles

Maybe one of the less popular destinations, but certainly not less beautiful, is Seychelles. Boating UNESCO-listed nature reserves, incredible beaches, and breathtaking coral reefs it’s easy to see why naturists flock to this tropical destination. This island destination is arguably one of the world’s most beautiful locations and the visitors flock there in droves to experience it.

When it comes to finding the right tropical destination, no one can blame you for taking your time. The world has a plethora of incredible islands and spots to offer. From crystal clear water to the finest sand you’ll ever feel under your feet, tropical destinations make the best holidays. Before you book your next tropical getaway, use this easy guide to decide which of the world’s top tropical destinations you’ll visit next.

