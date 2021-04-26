Unique and Unconventional Ways To Experience Australia

—

Australia has various jaw-breaking sights and diverse natural landscapes around the country. From the whitest coastlines in Queensland to the sacred sights of the red outback. Being in a big country means you will only be limited to visiting one part of the country. But you can be sure that every part of the country has its unique and unconventional ways you can experience Australia. To help you better your experience in the country, here are some unique ways to get a taste of the country.

1. Great Barrier Reef

There are many ways to experience the Great Barrier Reef. You can view the reef from a submarine, camp out under the stars on the ocean, and watch the sea turtles nesting in the twilight. You can do other memorable activities at the Great Barrier Reef, only to mention a few.

But for keen exploring of the reef and the nearby islands, sea diving and traveling by speed boat is the best option. In case you are not a swimmer or a diver, you can drift in a boat across the giant clams and coral gardens. Fire lit fine dining feast at the shores sum up your evening at the Great Barrier Reef.

2. The Red Outback

A memorable experience is the tour of the Red Centre that takes you to some of the sacred sights of Australia. Here you get to see the Australia premier cultural sites, experience the sunset over Uluru, create your dot painting, explore the kings of Canyon and experience some outback driving.

The Red Centre is alive, and you get to hear incredible stories, see some cultural sites, and view some art and crafts. When you reach the desert town on Yulara, you will see the most iconic rock in Australia. Get an exclusive tour of Uluru on their natural homelands and spend the best part of your day learning their ways of life.

3. Explore Australia’s Unusual Animals

Australian diverse landscapes help it to be home to a vast array of wildlife. The mammals, insects, and reptiles are 80 % unique, meaning you will not find them in any other part of the world. Interestingly you have a lot of opportunities to see these animals in their wild and organized colonies. You can also find them In Zoos and wildlife parks.

Some animals are penguins, sea lions, whale sharks, saltwater crocodiles, and many more. Other Australian animals are well known, such as Kangaroos, wallabies, wombats, and koala. But there is still so much that we all don’t know about the native wild animals. Welcome to Australia and explore all these unusual animals for a unique experience.

4. Travel the Australian East Coast

This is one of the most outstanding backpacking trails in the world. Spend your time well exploring each of the destinations to depth. Traveling the east coast is for those with more time to explore a destination and get some highlights. The entire East Coast has “must-sees” that continue attracting tourists and travelers across the world.

Get wholly dazzled with the natural beauty of Oz as you go around the Whitsundays, experience the gorgeous rainforest in Fraser Island, and the cool surfing vibes of Byron Bay. You will also have the opportunity to visit the Great Barrier Reef, the Sydney Opera house, the Great Ocean Road, and many more.

5. Visit the Beaches

It’s no longer a secret that Australia is home to the best beaches in the world. It hosts over 10 000 beaches along its coast. This sandy paradises are the best entertainment joints for residents and tourists to visit. Visiting one of these Australian beaches is one of the ways to have a unique Australian experience.

There are many activities you can do at these beaches. Some are swimming, boating, snorkeling, bodyboarding, and beach fishing. While these are some of the activities, many tourists and Australians do at the beach, some take it a few notches higher. Some embrace the sunshine and the waters and utilize the sand to their liking.

Welcome to a country that hosts a vast majority of natural wonders and a coastline that offers unusual experiences you wouldn’t find in any other country. Make sure you add these activities to your bucket list to help you experience Australia in a superb way. So keep your wanderlust alive by visiting Welcome To Country which offers detailed guides to experiencing Aboriginal and Torres Islander Australia.

—

This content is brought to you by John Guevara.

Photo: Shutterstock