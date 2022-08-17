Vacation in France: Six Classics on the Atlantic Coast

—

What you should not miss on a trip to the west of France along the coast.

Paris travelers usually have clear goals in mind: the Musée du Louvres, the Eiffel Tower, or the Palace of Versailles. But France also scores with classics far away from the capital, luxury holiday rentals and vacation on the Atlantic coast will refresh your mind and soul.

The Fort Boyard: By boat to the fort

It resembles a stone ship that ran aground in the Atlantic: Fort Boyard. The fortress is located between the Île d’Aix and the Île d’Oléron and gained notoriety thanks to an adventure game show of the same name. Its origins date back to 1666: the fort was built to defend the port of La Rochelle from attack. The fort was not completed until 1866. But with the advances in technology, especially the improved range of artillery, the fort became useless. It cannot be visited, but boat and kayak tours show it in all its glory up close.

The city of Guérande: travel back in time to the Middle Ages

When you hear the name Guérande, you might think of “Sel de Guérande”, the traditional sea salt from the French department of Loire-Atlantique. The medieval city of Guérande inspired well-known writers such as Flaubert and Balzac. The city wall with its six towers and four gates, which make the city accessible in four directions, has been a listed building since 1877. With the salt and wine trade, Guérande experienced a golden age in the Middle Ages. City palaces still bear witness to this glorious era and give an idea of ​​what life was like here at the time. This place has many luxurious French chateau for rent where you might like to stay.

The Dune du Pilat: Climb the highest sand mountain in Europe

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A very special experience: the Dune du Pilat. At 107 meters high, 2,700 meters long and 500 meters wide, the highest shifting dune in Europe can be seen from afar. The panoramic view of the Bassin d’Arcachon is impressive. And the dune is also an eye-catcher from the opposite Cap Ferret – the peninsula that borders the Arcachon basin to the west. An ascent of this natural wonder on the Atlantic coast can be combined with a stop in the city of Arcachon.

The Train de la Rhune: Ride the nostalgic cog railway

Right on the border with Spain, the 905 meter high peak of the La Rhune mountain rises in the French Basque country. It lies at its feet – to the north-west – places like Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Bidart and Biarritz, but also the vast forests of Les Landes, the Atlantic Ocean and – to the south – the Bidassoa Valley. If you want to avoid the approximately four and a half-hour hike, get on the legendary “Train de la Rhune” in Sare, on the Col de St. Ignace. The railway has been in operation since 1924, and today it is one of the last cogwheel railways in the “Grande Nation” that is still operational. It takes the train 35 minutes to climb the 736 meters to the summit.

The waves of the Atlantic: surfing between Biscarrosse and Capbreton

Wind, waves, and tides make surfing on France’s Atlantic coast a challenge. A ride on the waves of the Atlantic is an essential part of a trip to the south-west of France. Numerous surf schools here have been awarded the “Qualité Tourisme” seal of approval for the quality of their services and their sustainable approach. Hossegor, Seignosse, Capbreton, Labenne, Biscarosse: the list of surf spots is long. Biscarosse counts four renowned beaches for surfing; since the 1950s, the place has been an Eldorado for surfers.

The town of Saint-Jean-de-Monts: beach idyll in the Vendée

Saint-Jean-de-Monts is on the north coast of the Vendée, south of the island of Noirmoutier. The coastal town has 22 stands over 19 kilometers. Coupled with an average of 2,300 hours of sunshine per year, the bathing resort is the flagship of the “Côte de Lumière” and is considered one of the sunniest stretches of coast on the Atlantic coast

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

iStockPhoto