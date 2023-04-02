What To Do in Istanbul?

—

If you’re looking for things to do in Istanbul, you won’t be disappointed. This historic city is full of activities and attractions for all travelers. From exploring the Hagia Sophia to marveling at the Blue Mosque and trying some delicious Turkish food, there are plenty of things that will keep you busy in Istanbul. Below, we present the best places to visit there, but before that, let’s see what travel documents are needed if you want to visit Turkey.

e-Visa to Turkey

You need to obtain a visa if you are not from a visa-exempt country. The best option is to get an e-Visa to Turkey – an electronic document that enables one to stay in Turkey for up to 90 days. You can choose a single-entry or multiple-entry permit. The process of application is very easy. Just visit our website, complete the visa form, cover the fee, and wait for confirmation. Check your email to receive your e-Visa in PDF form and print it out. You don’t need to visit the embassy or consulate, as everything can be done online.

See Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque

When in Istanbul, there is no place more iconic than the Hagia Sophia. The majestic building dates back to 537 AD and has served as an Eastern Orthodox cathedral, an imperial mosque, and now a museum open to visitors from all over the world.

You can admire splendid galleries, domes, and mosaics in this marvelous building. A visit to Hagia Sophia will leave you breathless and curious about history as it is treated like the city’s best-known sight.

Take a cruise on the Bosphorus River

Exploring Istanbul is even more exciting when you take a cruise along the historic Bosphorus River. A leisurely boat ride through one of the world’s most iconic waterways is a must-do during your stay!

Along the journey, you will see stunning views of both Europe and Asia. On each side of the river are waterfront palaces, fortresses, and buildings from the Ottoman and Byzantine Empires, reminding passengers of Istanbul’s rich history.

You can choose many interesting options, such as a dinner cruise, sightseeing tours, and so much more. Customize your trip and experience what you seek.

Shop at the Grand Bazaar

Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, also known as the Kapali Carsi, is a unique shopping destination that offers visitors an incredible adventure. It is one of the oldest and largest covered markets in the world, with more than 4,000 shops spanning 61 streets.

Visitors can find a massive array of goods available at the bazaar, including jewelry, carpets, leather goods, antiques, and all sorts of souvenirs, making it an excellent place to buy some traditional Turkish products.

Moreover, haggling is expected, so it can be both fun and exciting to bargain for the right price! Visiting the enchanting Grand Bazaar of Istanbul is definitely a must when exploring Turkey’s beautiful capital city.

See the Sultan Ahmed Mosque

A trip to Istanbul would not be complete without a visit to one of the city’s most iconic sights, the Sultan Ahmed Mosque. This stunning building has a majestic design with six minarets and nine domes. It is easily recognizable for its unique blue tiles, which have been an integral part of the mosque’s identity since its construction in 1609.

Within its walls, you will find not only breathtaking architecture but also an interesting history – there are many tombstones, as well as a treasury that contains sultans’ belongings – making this a fascinating sight to visit.

Explore Topkapi Palace

Istanbul’s greatest attraction, the Topkapi Palace, is a must-see for any traveler visiting the city. Built around 1453 as the residence of Ottoman Sultans and their families, this palace was the center of governmental ceremonies and affairs for centuries.

Not only does it reflect the magnificent Ottoman architecture, but it also contains beautiful gardens and an exquisite Harem. Within its walls lie invaluable artifacts from throughout history, making it a splendid place. Its vantage point provides stunning views of Istanbul’s skyline, so don’t forget your camera! With so much to offer, Topkapi Palace will surely be one of your trip’s highlights.

Visit Dolmabahce Palace

With its grandeur, magnificent rooms, and intricate details, visiting Dolmabahce Palace is a great way to absorb the magnificence of Ottoman architecture. Located on the European side of Istanbul and within walking distance from the Besiktas shoreline, Dolmabahce Palace boasts 358 rooms filled with decades of history, each containing exquisite artifacts such as tiles, paintings, porcelain, and crystal works.

Once home to the longest reigning Ottoman sultan and six other sultans that followed him, you can easily imagine them living in unparalleled luxury while taking in sweeping views of the Bosporus. Visitors can also admire gold-encrusted door handles with embedded jewels as they journey through this historic palace. Exploring this lavish structure offers ever-lasting memories of your trip to Istanbul.

Conclusion

Istambul has a lot to offer, and it is a perfect place to visit. Everyone can find something there. A trip down the Bosphorus River gives visitors another angle at this beautiful city, while at Topkapi Palace and Dolmabahce Palace, one can get a glimpse into Ottoman grandeur. Don’t forget to finish off your stay with a trip to the mesmerizing Sultan Ahmed Mosque – it’s sure to leave a lasting impression in your memories!

