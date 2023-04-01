What to See on Your First Trip to Oman

—

If you plan a trip to Oman, a mesmerizing country in the Middle East, you don’t want to miss out on some of the country’s most incredible locations. From stunning natural landmarks to historical sites and cultural attractions, there’s something for everyone in Oman. Below, we present a list of the must-see places in this country.

The capital of Oman – Muscat

Oman’s capital is known for its grand mosques, traditional souks, and stunning natural sceneries. You can feel the soul of distinctive culture there, so if you’re looking for a unique experience, Muscat should definitely be on your list.

When it comes to the major attractions, you can visit the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Royal Opera House, and Bait Al Zubair museum or relax on Qurum Beach. Whether it’s cafe-hopping around old souks or exploring the breathtaking coastline, there are endless possibilities in this magical part of the world.

Nizwa – home to the world’s largest roundabout and a renowned livestock market

Nizawa is a city located on the edge of the desert and is treated as a trading center of Oman. It is home to the world’s largest roundabout, which perfectly symbolizes the grandeur of this historic city. Nizwa is also known for its livestock market, where traders from all over the region come to buy and sell camels, goats, cows, sheep, and more.

Besides, you can see a lot of attractions, such as Nizwa or Bahla Fort, Grand Mall, Falaj Daris Park, Jabreen Castle, or Jebel Akhdar – the mountains that mesmerize with their beauty.

Salalah – the “perfume capital of Arabia,” famous for its frankincense trees and beautiful beaches

Salalah, also called the perfume capital of Arabia, is an enchanting place where you can see Sultan Qaboos Mosque, Muzeum land of Frankincense, Al Balid Archaeological Park, and Nabi Umran Tomb. The region is famous for its lush green developments and fields of wild frankincense trees.

Besides, the city offers breathtaking sun-kissed beaches with azure waters stretching toward the Arabian Sea. Visitors to this captivating destination will delight in exploring numerous historical and religious sites.

Jebel Akhdar – a mountainous region with hiking trails, waterfalls, and picturesque villages

Jebel Akhdar, a rugged mountain range in the northeastern part of Oman, is the perfect destination for an adventurous traveler. There are hiking trails that will provide spectacular views of the surrounding landscape.

Also, you can admire magnificent waterfalls and small, traditional villages nestled among the hills that provide a window into Old World Omani hospitality. Plus, visitors can explore the lush oases and ancient terraced gardens that grace this area.

Wahiba Sands – a vast desert landscape dotted with Bedouin campsites and camels

Oman’s Wahiba Sands are located in the Al Sharqiyah region. The stunning landscape is made up of sand dunes that stretch from one horizon to another and seem never to end. It’s easy to understand why this vast desert has attracted many Bedouins over the years.

Try to spend a night in one of the desert camps, which is an unforgettable experience. Exploring this magical place is a great adventure, as you can savor the beauty of a unique and unspoiled environment in all its glory.

Sohar – the unforgettable city with many beaches and an interesting fort

Sohar is a splendid city in northern Oman with stunning beaches, an ancient fort, and archaeological sites. The most popular attraction there is the Sohar fort, which dates back to 950 AD. The fort stands on a hill overlooking the city and was used as a defensive structure during the era of Sultanate rule. Today it serves as a museum, so you can visit it and feel the place’s vibe.

e-Visa to Oman

Before the trip, remember to obtain all necessary documents. One of them can be e-Visa, which allows you to stay in Oman for 10 to 30 days and is valid for 1 month or 365 days, depending on the type. You can choose a single-entry or multiple-entry permit and enjoy the trip.

It is very easy to get an online visa to Oman , as you don’t even need to visit the embassy or consulate. The application process is easy and intuitive – just visit our website, click on ‘Apply Online’ button, complete the form, and cover the fee. After that, you need to wait for confirmation and your e-Visa, which will be delivered to your email.

Conclusion

Oman is a country of incredible beauty, culture, and history. From the breathtaking capital city of Muscat to the rustic villages in Jebel Akhtar and the deserts of Wahiba Sands, it offers something for everyone.

The vibrant souks of Nizwa, the magnificent mosques and fragrant frankincense trees of Salalah, as well as the red sand dunes of Wahiba, provide an adventure unlike any other – with experiences that one can cherish for a lifetime.

If you are looking for a destination to take your next unforgettable journey, look no further than Oman.

