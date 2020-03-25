A Guide to US Adventure Holidays to Take the Kids

—

If you want to take the kids on an adventure holiday that they will never forget, the US is one of the best places to go. With plenty of huge national parks filled with fun activities, cities with awesome attractions and beaches that you can play games on or have a go at watersports, it is easy to see why it is such a popular destination with families.

We have rounded up some of the best places to visit if you are looking for an action-filled holiday, where there are more adventures to choose from than anywhere else:

The Grand Canyon

It doesn’t get much more adventurous than exploring the famous Grand Canyon and there is a lot more to do in the surrounding areas than just visiting than Canyon itself. The Grand Canyon National Park is filled with various activity opportunities including taking a helicopter ride into the Canyon, going on the railway adventure package, taking a jeep tour or exploring the local area on foot or by bike. You can even try Whitewater rafting or really get the adrenaline spiking with a skydive!

West Coast Road Trip

If you fancy hiring an RV and seeing lots of bits of the US with your family then the west coast is a good choice, with good road routes and plenty of fun places to stop by. You can do all of the tourist attractions in LA and the theme parks, spend some time in San Francisco and even head to Yosemite National Park as it is not far from the west coast. Here you will see beautiful waterfalls and wildlife and have some great hiking options. The great thing about the west coast road trip route is that you can choose a long road trip or a shorter one and still pack in loads of adventures.

Utah – Wild West Adventures

See what it was like to be a cowboy in the Wild West by stopping at Utah’s Old West. Explore the history of the cowboy culture including the stories of the likes of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Bryce National Park is thriving with exciting activities to enjoy including horseback riding, camping under the stars, hiking or even skiing and snowshoeing in winter. There are some well-equipped campsites in Bryce National Park if you wanted to take an RV or even just set up camp in a tent to get closer to nature on your trip.

The US is one of the most exciting destinations in the world for adventure holidays and it is easy to combine adventures with the other things that kids love like theme parks and other tourist attractions. If you are planning a holiday to the US in the near future, you can use an ESTA group application to get your ESTAs for your family. The processing time is very quick and the form is easy to complete, so visiting the US and getting the relevant travel authorization for your visit is straightforward.

