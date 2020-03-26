Traveling the Southern Coast of Iceland

—

Iceland’s picturesque south coast is probably the most popular region for visitors from all over the world. It is home to some of Iceland’s most famous natural attractions, such as Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon and the dramatic Vatnajökull National Park.

Traveling along this scenic coast, you will be stunned by nearly endless dried lava fields, awe-inspiring cliffs, and picture-like fishing villages. Many visitors consider South Iceland to be the ideal for hiking, paragliding, Super Jeep tours, and sightseeing, among other activities.

Tourists can explore the south in different ways, either joining guided tours or independently, yet few are disappointed by the sights and experiences they find here.

What awaits you in this part of Iceland?

First of all, you will be stunned by the beauty and power of Icelandic waterfalls. Seljalandsfoss Waterfall is must-stop on the South Coast sightseeing route, in large part, because you can simply walk behind the cascading water and take a snapshot from behind. Continuing north along the trail you will discover Gljúfrabúi, another waterfall, hidden inside of a gorge in the ancient sea cliffs.

Ice and ashes – landscapes of the Soulheimajkutl glacier.

Sólheimajökull glacier is an outlet glacier of the mighty icecap of Mýrdalsjökull. It is one of the most easily reachable glaciers, just 158 kilometers away from Reykjavik.

About eight kilometers long and two kilometers wide, Sólheimajökull is very impressive. It descends from Mýrdalsjökull, and because there is no clear distinction between the two, it appears much bigger.

Mýrdalsjökull itself has many outlet glaciers and is the fourth largest ice cap in Iceland. Beneath its thick surface, the country’s most infamous volcanoes, Katla is located.

The nearby Eyjafjallajökull, which erupted in 2010, causing widespread havoc at European airports, is also a famous sight. History tells us that Katla will also erupt soon. Fortunately, volcanoes and all seismic activity in Iceland is highly monitored, and it is perfectly safe to travel around the area.

Sadly, like all the glaciers in Iceland, Sólheimajökull is melting rapidly. A glacier lagoon at its base illustrates this enlarging at the length of an Olympic swimming pool every year, and it may be gone within decades.

Visitors to Iceland should, therefore, make sure they witness the icecap while it is still with us.

Take a swim in the thermal pool

A mere 23 kilometers eastward from Seljalandsfoss waterfall, you will find one of the South Coast’s outdoor pools. Seljavallalaug is the oldest swimming pool in Iceland, dating back to 1923.

Seljavallalaug is free to enter and is a worthwhile stop while traveling the South Coast. The water of the pool is lukewarm, as natural hot water trickles down the mountainside that makes up one of the pool’s walls.

Picturesque Dyrholaey Peninsula

Dyrhólaey Peninsula is a 120-meter promenade famous not only for its breathtaking views of Iceland’s South Coast but also for its historic lighthouse and rich birdlife.

Dyrhólaey, was once a volcanic island. In ancient times, sailors used to refer to Dyrhólaey as Cape Portland.

Dyrhólaey’s most instantly recognizable attraction is the massive rock arch, resulting from centuries of erosion. Its name is derived from this enormous arch. This natural feature is so significant and dramatic that one daredevil pilot even flew through it, back in 1993. Boats can comfortably cruise through its opening space.

Dyrhólaey has an abundance of birds, the most famous ones being puffins. It is a pleasure to watch puffins as they allow you to get very close.

The cosmic landscape of the Black Beach

The black sand beach Reynisfjara is the most famous beach on the South Coast of Iceland. The black sand, powerful waves, and the nearby Reynisdrangar sea stacks are genuinely unique. This place is popular with visitors and a well-known filming location of Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and more.

If you are looking for an adventure not so far from Reykjavík, the South Coast is a great place to go! a great place to go!

