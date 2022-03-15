‘Be Yourself’ Is Terrible Advice

Rarely anything pissed me off more when I was trying to get my ex back than when someone told me, “just be yourself.” WTF, does that even mean? It’s like someone threw me a Lego set, burned the included instruction, and said, “Just assemble it. You got this.”

Ask any average Joe for ex-back advice, and that’s usually what you’ll hear. Wanna get your ex to text you back. Just be yourself. Wanna get your ex to like you again? Just be yourself. Wanna get your ex to get back together with you? Just be yourself.

Well, what If I’m awkward, uninteresting, and socially inept? What if I’m rude, prejudiced, entitled, or narcissistic? What if I’m an emotional wreck with no boundaries or sense of self, and for who the only source of happiness and meaning is my ex?

Problem solved? I don’t think so.

Years ago, I wanted to kill myself because my ex didn’t like me back. I was insecure and emotionally broken. I had no life, goals, or ambition. Hell, I didn’t even think about my future.

And if I had just kept being myself at the time, I would probably have ended up actually killing myself.

The Drawbacks Of Being Yourself

“Being yourself” not only prevents you from having the kind of love life you want, but it also demotivates you to reach beyond your comfort zone and evolve into a better, more attractive person. In a way, the advice keeps people stuck.

Plus, being who you are is entirely contextual. You’re not the same person when traveling to Hawaii or commuting to work. You’re not the same person when you talk to your ex or talk to a best friend. You’re not the same person when you’re inundated with fear of loss or when you feel no fear whatsoever.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For these reasons, I would argue that “being yourself” doesn’t really mean anything, even if it feels like it sometimes. It’s one of those empty phrases like “I need to find out who I am” or “rediscover yourself.”

Hell, being yourself isn’t even possible — it’s an unreachable destination always moving away when you try to grab it. This is because we, humans, aren’t static but always in a state of flux — constantly evolving — sometimes in good ways, other times in bad ones — even if we’re not always aware of it.

And to top it all off, the sole reason you broke up in the first place is probably because you were trying to be yourself.

For instance, if you were needy, controlling, and obsessive and continued to be yourself, you never learned to manage those emotional blemishes. Hence, they probably contributed to your breakup as they contribute to destroying your chances now that you’re working toward mending your relationship.

Transforming “Be Yourself” Into Good Advice

As you’d guessed, “Be yourself” is perhaps the most well-intentioned yet least helpful advice you’ll ever receive. But there is a way to make it helpful.

Whenever someone tells you “be yourself,” do a mental translation of the phrase into “be more resilient, relaxed and confident,” or simply, “be better.”

You see, when people tell you to be yourself, they’re not saying to accept the habits and quirks that hold you back from becoming the most attractive person you can be.

If you’re a sucker for validation, needy, emotionally erratic, and codependent, that’s not you. If you have a negative disposition and a bitter outlook upon the world, that’s not you. If you’re overweight, unattractive, or simply feel like an unworthy sack of shit, that’s not you.

When someone tells you to “be yourself,” they’re not telling you to act as though these things are true.

What they’re actually telling you is to develop a strong identity and assert the everlasting fuck out of it. Decide specifically who you’re going to be, independent of your ex, embody the identity, and lead your life based on it. Find happiness and approval within; don’t make your ex responsible for it.

—

Previously Published on maxjancar.com

—

Shutterstock image