These Friends Have Tough Choices to Make in ‘Camp Cretaceous’ Season 5

Their journey isn’t over yet in ‘Camp Cretaceous’ season 5

We have seen these friends go through a lot on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. After things went south at Jurassic World, they got left behind. What followed was them spending a few seasons trying to find someway off this island. Once they left Isla Nublar, they found themselves on another mysterious island. As last season came to a close we saw Kenji bumping into his father. Now their journey is nearing its end on season 5. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 5 here:

The arrival of Kenji’s father, Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home.

Kenji starts working with his dad at the start of this season. He wants to do all he can to help and believes his dad does want to help them. The rest of this group isn’t so sure and fears Kenji’s dad is hiding something. When they try to stop him they find themselves put inside a small prison. Shortly after they escape and come up with a plan to stop Mr. Kon for good. It looks like Mr. Kon has a few investors lined up and asks Kenji for help with making this deal happen. But about mid season Kenji realizes what his dad is doing to the dinosaurs is wrong and it forces him to change sides. His friends don’t trust him at first but he wants to do all he can to stop his dad once and for all. As this season comes to a close these friends finally make it home and their lives will never be the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5 is available now on Netflix.