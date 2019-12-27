Superman: Red Son Starts February 25!

The plot follows the story of Kal-El, the last surviving Kryptonian, who crashes on Earth as an infant. But unlike in most stories, Kal-El does not land in Smallville USA but instead ends up on a collective farm in Soviet Russia.



And instead of being raised by Ma and Pa Kent, who teach him truth, justice, and the American way, the Kryptonian is reared by the Russian government, who teach him to fight for “Stalin, Socialism and the International Expansion of the Warsaw Pact.”

I just learned the upcoming release of “Superman: Red Son” includes the all-new DC Showcase animated short, “Phantom Stranger.” Attached you will find the first images from “Phantom Stranger” depicting the two lead characters- “Phantom Stranger” has Bruce Timm (“Batman: The Killing Joke”) at the helm as executive producer & director, and the short is written by Ernie Altbacker (“Teen Titans: The Judas Contract”). Set in the 1970s, the short follows young adult Jess as she joins her friends at a party in a dilapidated mansion hosted by the mysterious Seth. When odd things begin to happen to Jess and her friends, the Phantom Stranger intervenes to try and save her from a dreary fate. In addition to Serafinowicz and Rosenbaum, “Phantom Stranger” also features the voices of Natalie Lander, Grey Griffin and Roger Craig Smith.

DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, “Superman: Red Son,” the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies, arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting February 25, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-rayCombo Pack on March 17, 2020.