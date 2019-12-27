Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / Superman: Red Son Starts February 25!

Superman: Red Son Starts February 25!

The upcoming release of "Superman: Red Son" includes the all-new DC Showcase animated short, "Phantom Stranger."

by Leave a Comment

The plot follows the story of Kal-El, the last surviving Kryptonian, who crashes on Earth as an infant. But unlike in most stories, Kal-El does not land in Smallville USA but instead ends up on a collective farm in Soviet Russia.


And instead of being raised by Ma and Pa Kent, who teach him truth, justice, and the American way, the Kryptonian is reared by the Russian government, who teach him to fight for “Stalin, Socialism and the International Expansion of the Warsaw Pact.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I just learned the upcoming release of “Superman: Red Son” includes the all-new DC Showcase animated short, “Phantom Stranger.”

Attached you will find the first images from “Phantom Stranger” depicting the two lead characters-

The Phantom Stranger (voiced by Peter Serafinowicz of The Tick fame).

 

“Phantom Stranger” has Bruce Timm (“Batman: The Killing Joke”) at the helm as executive producer & director, and the short is written by Ernie Altbacker (“Teen Titans: The Judas Contract”).

The mysterious Seth (voiced by Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum)

Set in the 1970s, the short follows young adult Jess as she joins her friends at a party in a dilapidated mansion hosted by the mysterious Seth.

When odd things begin to happen to Jess and her friends, the Phantom Stranger intervenes to try and save her from a dreary fate. In addition to Serafinowicz and Rosenbaum, “Phantom Stranger” also features the voices of Natalie Lander, Grey Griffin and Roger Craig Smith.


DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, “Superman: Red Son,” the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies, arrives from Warner Bros.

Home Entertainment on Digital starting February 25, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-rayCombo Pack on March 17, 2020.

Here’s the trailer to one of the seminal Superman stories.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thank you for following All Things Geek!
It’s been an incredible journey through 2019 for Geek Culture and traditionally marginalized geeks are more visible than ever thanks to you sharing and reading!
#representationmatters

I wish you a wonderful holiday season, and promise even more fun coming in 2020!

Until that time …

All art: DC

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.