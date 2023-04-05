ANIPLEX OF AMERICA AND CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCE APRIL PREMIERE FOR “DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA SWORDSMITH VILLAGE ARC”



Hot off from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour and theatrical experience, Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll will be officially premiering Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc starting Sunday, April 9, 2023.

As part of its previously announced Spring season lineup, Crunchyroll will simulcast new episodes every week where the service is available, and exclusively in North America, South America, and Europe .

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under SHUEISHA’s JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by ufotable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. In April 2019, the TV anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the TV series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from 2021 through 2022.

Starting in February 2023, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour kicked off with a worldwide theatrical screening in 95 countries and regions. In April, the TV adaptation of the Swordsmith Village Arc is confirmed to begin airing.

And the story makes its way to a new location ─

Tanjiro’s journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.

The first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premiered in movie theaters around the globe during the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour, which brought talent from Japan to fans for advance screenings in Tokyo, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, Seoul, and Taipei. Special guests included Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice of main character Tanjiro Kamado, Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi, and more along with a breathtaking performance by Aimer in select cities.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV series, which debuted in 2019, and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, which took the world by storm in 2020, are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here’s the official trailer!:

Japanese voice cast and characters:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito

Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Genya

Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu

Kousuke Toriumi as Gyokko

Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Crunchyroll HERE!

Dubs for English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi will be produced and released in the future.

Official Website: demonslayer-anime.com

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Official Facebook: facebook.com/DemonSlayer.anime

Official Twitter: twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts — top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

About Aniplex of America Inc.

Aniplex of America, Inc. (Santa Monica, California) is a subsidiary of Aniplex, Inc.

(headquartered in Tokyo, Japan), a division of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Inc., and a leading provider of anime content and music production and distribution in Japan. The company’s ever-growing lineup of shows includes: Sword Art Online, FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: BROTHERHOOD, Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, KILL la KILL, GURREN LAGANN, Monogatari series, anohana -The Flower We Saw That Day-, Cells at Work!, The Promised Neverland, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED and many more. The company released the English version of the popular mobile game, Fate/Grand Order, in 2017, as well the critically acclaimed mobile JRPG Disney Twisted-Wonderland in 2022.

Art credit- ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable